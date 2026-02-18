There’s a different college football world where Fernando Mendoza played for the Georgia Bulldogs and Kirby Smart this past season. The Indiana QB wouldn’t have existed as we know him now if a phone call happened to go through.

“I can’t thank Cal enough for giving me some of the best three years of my life,” Mendoza said on 96.7 The Ticket. “I graduated, and with a new staff coming in, new offensive staff, thought was a time for a change. And with that, I wanted to swing for the fences. And there was a couple schools I was really considering, some blue blood schools … It was Indiana and Georgia … And, you know, Kirby, great recruiter, great coach, great program …

“I was really going in between the two. And honestly, I was confused. I was lost in the sauce because they were both great situations. And at this point, I was like, Oh, this is a win-win, you know?”

Mendoza was moments away from calling Smart to commit to Georgia. The man who set career highs at Indiana, won a Heisman and led an undefeated national championship season could’ve looked a lot different.

So when Mendoza hit Smart’s number on his cellphone, he said the call didn’t go through. As history tells us, the potential No. 1 overall pick then chose Indiana and Curt Cignetti.

“And evidently, God helped me guide that path. And I think, you know, it was a very tough decision,” Mendoza said. “I think there actually might have been even one time where I was … about to call Kirby to commit to Georgia, and the call didn’t go through … God helped me with that. And I kind of went back to my morals and my values, where coach Cignetti told me, ‘Hey, we don’t know what success is going to be,’ because all other schools are selling me on the success of the school and how the team is going to be.

“He’s like, ‘Hey, you’re gonna become the best quarterback you can become here. I know I could develop you. I developed quarterbacks. I’m not gonna give you a crystal ball saying, Hey, we’re gonna win the national championship. I know that you’re gonna be a hell of a quarterback and the best quarterback in the Big Ten’ Okay, sounds good.”