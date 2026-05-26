Heisman winners concerned over future of trophy ceremony as College Football Playoff expands

With the College Football Playoff potentially expanding in the near future, Heisman Trophy winners are concerned that the ceremony could be in danger. Ben Portnoy of the Sports Business Journal spoke to multiple Heisman winners about future finalists not wanting to make the trip to New York because a playoff expansion would make an already busy December more crowded with additional games and no bye weeks.

“I mean, it’s the Heisman Trophy,” 2001 Heisman winner Eric Crouch told Portnoy. “It’s obviously one of the most sought-after awards in all of sports. It’s very prestigious. It’s been held in a high regard, and the standard’s been set high, and none of us want to see that go away.

“… The fear is that the players will say, ‘Oh, I can’t make it. I’m just going to accept my award in the living room of my apartment.’ We don’t want that.”

Danny Wuerffel, who won the Heisman in 1996, explained why the ceremony means a lot to him. “To me, the Heisman piece, it’s just a little bit of a break in the business as usual in college football,” he said.

Heisman winners say the ceremony is ‘appointment TV’

“…There’s something about it that I think helps keep us connected to the history and the past of college football. So many things are changing now that I think that’s just an added bonus of what the Heisman brings back to the table.”

Gino Torretta, the 1992 winner, said the ceremony is must-see TV. “I don’t want to say it drives the interest in college football, but it’s something people know, people remember,” he said. “It’s appointment TV.”

As for now, the Hiesman ceremony is on for the 2026 season and will have a new look. Portnoy spoke to new CEO Jeff Price, who said he is adding a Friday night event called Heisman Live, which will feature a fireside chat with the four finalists. The upcoming ceremony will recognize the 25th and 50th anniversary winners, and there will be a red carpet show on Saturday night.

“The idea of bringing the four finalists together and whether that’s in New York or in another location, is certainly something that we can work through,” Price said. “But for 90 years, that visit to New York and the ability to bring the winners together has made the Heisman what it is today.”