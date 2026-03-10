Hendrick Motorsports has revealed that Justin Allgaier will replace Alex Bowman in the No. 48 Chevrolet this week at Las Vegas. The team shared the news in an announcement of its paint schemes for the weekend.

UPDATE: Hendrick Motorsports appears to have removed the page revealing Allgaier would replace Bowman in the car from its website (8:35 p.m. ET, March 10).

Bowman missed the race this weekend at Phoenix while dealing with the impacts of vertigo. He was diagnosed with vertigo after leaving his car at COTA a week prior.

With Bowman sidelined, Anthony Alfredo served as the replacement driver inside the No. 48 car for the race at Phoenix over the weekend. When Bowman left the race at COTA, he was replaced by Myatt Snider, who was spotting on pit road for FOX broadcaster Jamie Little at the time.

So Allgaier will be the third different replacement driver for Alex Bowman. Snider finished P36, while Alfredo ended P33.

Following his diagnosis, Hendrick Motorsports provided some additional information on Alex Bowman. There is no concrete timeline for a return at this point.

“Alex has worked very hard over the last several days,” said Jeff Andrews, president of Hendrick Motorsports, in a press release on March 5. “We’re encouraged by the progress he’s making, but we have to prioritize his health above all else. It’s obviously frustrating for him because he’s a competitor and wants to be in the race car, especially at his home track. We’ll continue to support Alex and look forward to his return as soon as he’s medically cleared.”

Denny Hamlin reacts to Alex Bowman absence

Denny Hamlin has been there before. He missed four races in 2013 with a L1 compression fracture. Hamlin knows how difficult it is watching someone else put on your fire suit and get inside your race car. He imagines it was the same feeling for Alex Bowman.

“This Alex thing, I don’t know, like, do we know whether the reason he got out of the car [last week] is connected to this week’s vertigo or not? … Seems like something’s connected. I hope he gets better,” Hamlin said Monday on Actions Detrimental. “I’ve been there in the sense of having to watch someone else — listen, this is not like you’re a basketball player, and you’re injured and on the bench and there’s a new guy out there in the starting five. The guy is wearing your jersey, you know what I mean?

“The guy is wearing your jersey, and he wears his hair the same as you. It’s like a clone of you because in a car, you don’t see the person, you just see the helmet, the gloves, you see the car. Trust me, it’s very weird as a driver seeing someone else in your suit and in your car. It’s wild and it’s certainly not pleasant.”

On3’s Nick Geddes also contributed to this report.