Former Hofstra guard Cruz Davis has committed to Texas Tech out of the NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned. Davis averaged 20.1 points per game for the Pride this past season.

Davis began his career playing for Rick Pitino at Iona during the 2022-23 season. He played one year there before following his head coach to St. John’s. However, he only played four games for Pitino’s Red Storm as he suffered a season-ending injury. Davis hit the portal that offseason and later committed to Hofstra, where he’s stayed for the past two seasons.

He flourished during his time at Hofstra. During his first season with the Pride, he averaged 14.1 points per game — way up from his 6.5 ppg average as a freshman at Iona.

Davis would play in 67 games for Hofstra over the past two seasons, starting each game along the way. He’s now heading to Lubbock to play for the Red Raiders in the Big 12 Conference — arguably the toughest league in college basketball.

Davis joins a Texas Tech squad that’s coming off a third-straight NCAA Tournament appearance under head coach Grant McCasland. The Red Raiders finished the year with a 23-11 record, earning a No. 5 seed before ending their season in the second round. McCasland is 74-31 during that stretch with five March Madness wins as Texas Tech headman.

Before college, Davis was a three-star recruit according to the Rivals Industry Rankings, which is a proprietary algorithm that compiles ratings and rankings from all four primary recruiting media services. He was the No. 199 overall recruit, as well as the No. 26-ranked combo guard in his recruiting class.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.