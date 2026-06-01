Holly Rowe details Texas softball player's ladybug-eating superstition: 'Swallows it whole'

Holly Rowe shared a very interesting superstition that involves a Texas Longhorns softball player and eating ladybugs. On Monday during Texas’s second semifinal game against Tennessee at the Women’s College World Series, the ESPN reporter said that Hannah Wells will eat a ladybug every time she sees one.

“I have some sources in the Texas dugout who have given me an incredible story on Hannah Wells,” Rowe said. “She has a superstition dating back to childhood that if she sees a ladybug, she eats it for good luck. Swallows it whole.

Eating ladybugs for good luck is a new one 😅



Can Hannah Wells and the Longhorns keep the good luck rolling in Game 2? 3:15 ET on ESPN and the ESPN App 🍿 pic.twitter.com/0XzkSg1cw9 — espnW (@espnW) June 1, 2026

“And so I was told that at the SEC tournament in Kentucky, she had a nice home run and she had ingested a ladybug before that. So this is a superstition. I have this on two different sources in that Texas dugout. What a cute and weird superstition.”

It seems like the superstition has helped Wells as she helped the Longhorns reach the College World Series for the third consecutive season. She joined Texas this season after being a standout player at Coahoma High School in Coahoma, Texas.

Can Texas softball win it all again this year?

Wells has done good things in the circle and at the plate. According to her bio, the freshman has a 2-0 record in five appearances as a pitcher with two complete games, one shutout, and eight strikeouts. At the plate, Wells tallied a .238 batting average with three home runs and six RBIs in 11 games.

While in high school, Wells was named the Gatorade National Player of the Year after leading Coahoma to a 3A Division III state championship. In the circle, Wells posted a 22-1 record with a .044 ERA and struck out 258 batters in 127.2 innings pitched. She also batted .602 with 31 home runs and 75 RBIs.

Wells is looking to help Texas win its second Women’s College World Series. The team won it all last year after defeating Texas Tech in the championship series. Texas finally broke through after reaching the Women’s College World Series eight times and finishing second in 2022 and 2024.