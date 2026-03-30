Houston guard Isiah Harwell plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, On3’s Joe Tipton has confirmed. Harwell spent just one season with the Cougars and was considered a role player off the bench. Now, the former highly-rated recruit is set to hit the open market. A massive name that will certainly draw plenty of interest from big-time programs.

This past year saw Harwell play in 32 games for Houston. Unfortunately, none of them were of the starting variety. Head coach Kelvin Sampson called on the guard to play just under 14 minutes a night, turning into an average of 3.6 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 0.5 assists. Harwell’s shooting numbers sat at 27.9% from the field and 27.1% from behind the three-point line. To add on, the free-throw clip came in at 61.3%.

Still, flashes were shown by Harwell at different points of the year. He reached double figures on three different occasions, twice in Big 12 play. While 20 points vs. Jackson State was the season-high, Harwell got 13 against Cincinnati and 12 in the Baylor showdown. Making three-pointers was the key to those figures, getting 10 of his 23 total in them.