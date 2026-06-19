Houston head coach Willie Fritz shares Houston high school recruitment plans

University of Houston head coach Willie Fritz recently spoke to the Touchdown Club of America about recruiting at the university. During this appearance, the Cougars‘ head coach made a bold claim, claiming that Houston, Texas, is the number one high school football city in the country.

Currently, Houston’s class of 2027 includes three three-ranked prospects from within the city. According to Rivals Industry Rankings, the Cougars have the sixth-highest-ranked class in the Big 12, featuring two four-star prospects and several three-star recruits.

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“A lot of guys aren’t signing as many high school guys now because of the portal. But we’re in the No. 1 city in the world for high school football. Houston, Texas. That’s not a guess. That’s a fact. Without question. “So we want to get as many high school kids as we can in here.” PaperCity’s Chris Baldwin shared Fritz’s speech.

In the final Rivals National 2026 High School Football composite Rankings, there was one team from the city of Houston that finished in the top 2025. Houston North Shore Mustangs (Texas.) finished the season with a 14-2 record, finishing tenth in the Rankings. They captured the UIL 6A D1 championship with a win over Duncanville (Texas.)

Out of the 13 commitments the University of Houston has for 2027, three of them are from within the city of Houston, with more from the Greater Houston Metropolitan Area. Included in that is three-star Houston Cy Ranch (Texas.) quarterback Braden Baker.

According to Rivals Industry Rankings, Baker is a top-fifty quarterback from his class. During his junior year, he threw for 2,806 yards and 35 touchdowns. He also helped to guide the Mustangs to the UIL Texas High School Football 6A D1 playoffs, losing out in regionals to Waxahachie (Texas.)

Also included in the University’s class of 2027 are three-star Houston Jersey Village (Texas.) edge rusher Cael Thigpen and three-star Houston Saint Thomas (Texas.) safety Logan Debose. Alongside those three, there are also multiple prospects from outside Houston, but inside the Greater Houston area.

“We try to sign 20 high school kids each year. We’ve always signed the most kids in the Big 12, high school wise, over the last two seasons.” Fritz also shared at the event. Ever since taking over in 2023, the number of high schoolers who have signed with the Cougars has increased exponentially.

With the upcoming class of 2026, there are 19 commits, with three from Houston. Included in that is the second-best prospect nationally according to Rivals Industry Rankings, Houston Legacy School of Sports Sciences (Texas.), five-star quarterback Keisean Henderson.

Following the declaration, the University of Houston will continue to search locally for its best talent. The Cougars and Fritz will get a look at their class of 2027 prospects in action for their senior season as the Texas high school football season kicks off with the first week of regular-season games on August 27th.