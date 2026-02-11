Houston QB signee Keisean Henderson discusses relationship with Conner Weigman, Willie Fritz

When Keisean Henderson first received an offer from Houston, Willie Fritz was still the head coach at Tulane. But after Fritz arrived at UH, he continued to pursue Henderson – and it paid off.

Fritz followed the previous regime’s lead and pursued Henderson, the local product from Legacy SSS. Quarterbacks coach Shawn Bell was also a key part of the process as Henderson ultimately signed with Houston on National Signing Day.

Fritz’s early impression on Henderson helped secure his commitment in the first place, he told On3 via phone. But throughout the recruiting cycle, he also played a key role in helping recruit other members of the class to Houston. As a result, Henderson said his relationship with Fritz continued to grow.

“Just basically being their main point of contact to get the other guys, especially in the area, and guys that I know personally that could make a difference in the locker room and on the team,” Henderson said on behalf of Panini America from the Panini Prizm VIP Lounge at Super Bowl LX, which hosted several NFL players and legends. “It just made it such an easier recruitment process for me and the other guys that came in this year.

“Being someone that can actually speak from experience and basically be the ‘vet’ of recruits, I feel like. That’s what made me and Coach Fritz’s relationship way stronger.”

Keisean Henderson, Conner Weigman ‘compete every day’

As he settles in at UH, Keisean Henderson is also building a bond with his fellow quarterback. Conner Weigman had a strong year in 2025, throwing for 2,705 yards and 25 touchdowns, to nine interceptions, before announcing his plans to return in 2026.

That means Weigman will work closely with the true freshman Henderson. They’re already starting to build a rapport, and Henderson said it’s helping him adjust to the college game.

“After practice, me and him stay,” he said. “We work together. We definitely throw together most of the time. We’re around each other all the time, so we’re working together, lifting together. Everything we’re doing has been together. Just being able to talk to each other. I’ve been able to pick his brain and see what it’s been like to have last year’s team and the success that he’s had with the team last year and just be able to envision myself in his shoes, to make a difference just like him.

“He’s been a guy that’s been helpful throughout my process. I thank him every time I see him because he doesn’t have to do that. But he’s taking time out of his day to just help me be better for myself.”

But even as they grow close, Henderson acknowledged that Weigman is a fellow competitor. That goes beyond the field, too, and is sure to continue through spring practice and into training camp.

“We compete every day,” Henderson said. “We compete during drills and while we’re lifting. It’s the competitive nature that we both have. We both love to compete and just work.”

Henderson spoke with On3 from San Francisco ahead of Super Bowl LX from the Panini Prizm VIP lounge, which hosted NFL players and legends.