How Miami's most devastating play has lifted the Hurricanes to two College Football Playoff wins

Ever the offensive lineman, Miami center James Brockermeyer deflected the credit for the Hurricanes’ most devastating play to a group that rarely gets discussed when the subject is running the ball between the tackles.

“Our receivers,” Brockermeyer said, “are heavily involved.”

The play is called Duo, and it’s a common run concept that nearly every team in college football has in the playbook. It starts with a pair of double teams up front — either pairs of offensive linemen or a tackle and a tight end. Each pair of blockers hammers a defensive lineman off the snap, gaining control and allowing one of the pair to scrape off and block a linebacker. Depending on how the defense reacts, the hole for the back can open pretty much anywhere between the tackles. And if a receiver happens to make a great block on a defensive back (as C.J. Daniels does in the clip below), the ballcarrier could be running a long time.

Back in 2022, Florida was in recruiting wars for Mark Fletcher and Francis Mauigoa.



They lost them both.



Fast forwars to 2025, and those two guys won the Canes a CFP game. Mauigoa helped open the hole. Fletcher did the rest.



Pain, pure pain. pic.twitter.com/FOSctybZFZ — InAllKindsOfWeather.com (@AllKindsWeather) December 20, 2025

In two College Football Playoff wins, Miami has run Duo to devastating effect out of the Pistol, with a single back lining up directly behind quarterback Carson Beck. The personnel groupings can change. The position of the other skill players can change, but the results were consistent in wins against Texas A&M and Ohio State. Yes, the blocking of the receivers matters. But Brockermeyer is being modest; the 1,645 pounds of combined beef up front set the tone.

“I’m surrounded by these absolute animals,” Brockermeyer said with a laugh.

When the Hurricanes face Ole Miss in the Fiesta Bowl on Thursday, pay special attention when Miami lines up in the Pistol and sends those twin double-teams at the defensive line. If the Hurricanes are moving the Rebels up front and gaining reliable yardage, Miami should be able to control the tempo of the game. If Ole Miss stuffs the play a few times, Miami probably will need to rely more on the passing game.

The Hurricanes haven’t had to take many offensive risks in two CFP wins, generally because of the run game and specifically because of Duo out of the Pistol. There’s nothing fancy about it. It’s nothing an opposing defense hasn’t seen before. It’s just a matter of Miami’s players — big and small — mauling defenders at the point of attack and moving them to places they don’t want to go.

The most obvious instance of the play’s success is the clip above. Mark Fletcher Jr. took a handoff, blasted through a hole in the B-gap (between the right guard and right tackle) and raced for 56 yards on the first play of what would become the only touchdown drive for either team in Miami’s 10-3 win at Texas A&M.

The play also buckled Ohio State’s defense on several occasions. As Miami tried to milk the clock and widen a three-point lead late in the fourth quarter, backup CharMar “Marty” Brown lined up in the Pistol*.

*Brown, a transfer from North Dakota State, is quite familiar with lining up directly behind the QB. The Bison ran plays for Brown from a straight-out-of-the-1990s I-formation with an honest-to-God fullback.

Francis Mauigoa climbs and takes Sonny Styles out of the play



Just absolutely incredible ball being played near the LOS tonight pic.twitter.com/krdoTzAVwL — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) January 1, 2026

Right guard Anez Cooper and right tackle Francis Mauigoa fire off on Ohio State defensive tackle Eddrick Houston. Mauigoa pushes Houston inside, which allows Cooper to turn his shoulders and seal off the 288-pounder. Mauigoa then goes hunting. The 335-pound future first-rounder erases 243-pound Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles. But the Hurricanes aren’t done clearing a path. Freshman receiver Malachi Toney takes out safety Caleb Downs to turn a 6-yard gain into a 13-yard gain.

Two plays later, the Hurricanes ran Duo on second-and-nine coming out of the two-minute timeout. Brown made it one yard past the line of scrimmage before hitting a scarlett-and-white wall. But the white-clad part of the wall was made up of three Miami offensive linemen. A fourth, Mauigoa, approached and pushed the entire pile another four yards.

Ohio State coach Ryan Day burned his first timeout of the half, but the look on his face told the tale. He knew if Miami converted the upcoming third-and-four, the game was over.

With a field goal as a fallback and the offensive line moving other large humans, Miami offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson felt comfortable calling from a huge chunk of the playbook. “From the beginning of the game you could tell we can handle them up front,” Dawson said after the game. “That’s a good feeling for a play caller. It gives you some freedom to call a game a certain way.”

With only four yards to gain, Dawson didn’t need to call anything risky. He called a receiver screen to Daniels, who gained 13 yards.

Could Dawson have called Duo again there? Absolutely.

He could run it straight up the middle.

Duo or Inside Zone? 🧐 pic.twitter.com/uoEnK72wDM — The Spread Offense (@Spread_Offense) January 1, 2026

He could run the version where the line blocks Duo and a tight end pulls to crush the end man on the line of scrimmage.

Miami tight zone variation. A gap run with duo principles.https://t.co/I7jTfcJEW8

Article looks at the scheme.

Here they run it vs A & M pic.twitter.com/6ZSZMB1apW — coachkou (@coachkou) December 27, 2025

He could use it as play action to set up a throw to a receiver.

Miami’s offensive line has been dominant all season, and it has shown up in a big way in the Cotton Bowl.



From Markel Bell to Francis Mauigoa, it’s perfect. Carson Beck has all day pic.twitter.com/5oMhgKHs4q — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) January 1, 2026

There is still more in the bag the Hurricanes haven’t pulled out in the CFP yet, but Ole Miss coach Pete Golding probably has spent the week reminding his team that Miami’s scariest play has multiple variations. Against Pittsburgh, Dawson had tight end Elijah Lofton line up as an offset fullback and used the fear of the formation — plus some eye candy from Toney — to slip Brown into the flat unnoticed.

Carson Beck vs Pitt so far..



16-20

183 yards

2 TD

1 Kamehameha pic.twitter.com/Chlr7JaMN3 — Grant Reacts (@GrantReacts1) November 29, 2025

It’s a simple play that can be dressed in a variety of ways. And maybe Miami is using it to set up something else. But a defense must be prepared. Because if the Hurricanes are running Duo in its pure form, every chinstrap had better be buckled.