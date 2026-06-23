How Oklahoma's run to College World Series title was 'improbable'

Oklahoma was crowned College World Series champions Monday night and ESPN’s Dusty Dvoracek thought it was one of the most “improbable” runs he’s ever seen. Beating No. 5 North Carolina was no easy task as it took all three games in the finals of the CWS in Omaha.

That wasn’t the only hurdle for Oklahoma throughout the postseason. In fact, you have to go back to their poor end of the regular season where they lost three of four series prior to the SEC Tournament.

Then a one-and-done situation in the SEC Tournament put the Sooners on the backburner. No one thought they could get through the NCAA Tournament and actually win their first national title in 32 years. Sure enough, they did.

“They lost their last four series of the regular season,” Dvoracek said on Sirius XM. “They had a below .500 record in the SEC. They lose their first game to an LSU team that didn’t make the NCAA tournament in the first game of the SEC tournament, and you know, like you mentioned, they’re facing elimination to the No. 2 overall seed in Atlanta … and here they are, national champions. It’s just, it’s got to be one of the most improbable championship runs we’ve ever seen.”

Skip Johnson has been in charge for nine years, consistently making it into the field. Oklahoma also made the College World Series in 2022, only to finish runner-up. Four seasons later, the moment finally came for Johnson. He’s a championship-winning head coach following the 13-2 win over the Tar Heels.

“And they got unbelievably hot at the plate team wide,” Dvoracek said. “They’re so aggressive on the base paths, and they mentioned last night, I don’t remember what the total was after last night, but going into last night, I think it was 137 stolen bases, they get on, they put pressure on you, they move runners, and you know they’re able to come up with timely hits to move those runners around.

“That was the case again last night. The home run numbers for this team, you know, the first, what, the first 40 games compared to where they’ve been since, it’s just everything about this team flipped and turned, and they did something that hasn’t been done since 1994 in Norman, Oklahoma, and they bring home a national championship, and it was awesome, man.”

Oklahoma fell to LSU in the SEC Tournament before having a journey in the NCAA Atlanta Regional. Ultimately, they went 5-1 against The Citadel and Georgia Tech to advance to the Lawrence Super Regional. From there, they beat Kansas 8-1 and 13-2 to get to Omaha.

The Sooners didn’t look back, only losing one game in the College World Series. That was Game 2 of the finals vs. UNC. It’s the third national title in Oklahoma history.