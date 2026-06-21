How parents of top 2027 quarterbacks have navigated the tricky NIL waters

Discussions around NIL seem incessant in the recruiting world but it’s also such a nascent segment of the overall experience that parents are still navigating the terrain.

Fathers – and one mother – of Elite 11 quarterbacks talked at length about the topic in recent weeks, some trying to maximize value, some trying to weigh money versus culture and some judging NIL offers with how much a school is actually interested in them.

“It’s not the first thing, it’s the last thing,” said Quinton Hughley, the father of Clemson quarterback commit Kharim Hughley.

“My primary objective is for my kid to be a kid especially when he’s in high school. He had dreams and goals set before NIL was a thing so that was very important to keep in the forefront.

“The finances come with your production. So if you believe in yourself, you go where you want to go and everything else will come. The finances are the last thing but I have an agent for that.”

Texas Tech quarterback commit Kavian Bryant is committed to Texas Tech and his father, Kadrian, said NIL “plays a part” in all of the deliberations around a recruitment but so does family atmosphere, so does a path to the field, so do relationships, so do so many other factors before a decision is made.

“Coming early on in the recruiting, I didn’t want to focus on money, I wanted to focus on who is checking the boxes and who’s checking the most boxes,” Kadrian Bryant said.

“When it got time for the NIL discussions, I did want to feel like, hey, look, if they’re investing in us this way, they want us to probably play here if they want to invest in us. NIL plays a huge part in the decision-making because I’m not going to invest in anything that I don’t want something back from.

“We looked at it that way. All schools wanted to invest but those other boxes played a huge part as well.”

Multiple fathers said something similar: NIL negotiations with their son and other quarterbacks played a major role in how they viewed certain schools. There was no way to help it.

Essentially, why was this quarterback getting this number and my son was getting this? Does that mean I’m not at the top of the board? It was more information to fit into the puzzle.

“Absolutely that’s how you feel going in,” Kadrian Bryant said. “It’s a small space where he’s getting this or he got that and they set him up on a two-year and he only gets a one-year.

“All that stuff and the atmosphere and you’re weighing out options and then you say, ‘This school is really invested in my kid and this school thinks lower of him.’ It plays a part in it especially if the school wants to commit long-term.”

For Kentucky commit Jake Nawrot’s dad, Paul, culture fit was vastly more important than initial NIL offers. If his four-star son delivers in Lexington, the money should come after that production.

The first step was finding the right place to foster Nawrot’s ability. Plus, general managers and coaching staffs aren’t dummies. They know what the price is at every level and Paul Nawrot said basically all the offers from Nawrot’s favorites were similar.

“We wanted to make sure the cultural fit was by far No. 1 so out of all the schools we talked to, we did not talk about NIL until we narrowed it down to four,” Paul Nawrot said. ”Once we narrowed it down to four, Kentucky and K-State and all of them proactively came to us and said, ‘Can we talk contract?’

“It was almost to the point where we never asked, they came to us, and out of the four schools, three of the four were almost identical. As our head coach says, sometimes that informs you where they perceive you to be playing at some point. They’re not going to overpay for a kid who’s not going to be on the field for three years.

“It was reassuring. He was right that there is a lot of information that the program is tipping to you by the offer we give. We never rebutted. We wrote down all the offers given and then picked the school that was the best fit for Jake and I’d say when it was down to the final four, the amount wasn’t a driving factor.”

Quinton Hughley also wants future quarterback parents to realize money is important but it’s not everything.

“It’s very important if you have a goal, and finances aren’t your goal, your goal is to be a player, an athlete, stick to your goals and everything else will work out,” Quinton Hughley said.

“I have enough people around me and I’ve heard enough horror stories where guys do get paid a lot of money and then they have nothing the next year.”

Cal commit Dane Weber’s mom, Rebecca Gunning, had a unique viewpoint on all this. A single mother trying to traverse the tricky and complicated NIL world, Gunning was more than comfortable talking with coaches and offering advice through the process to her son as their agent handled the financial part.

For Weber, who chose Cal over UCLA and Cincinnati, comfort level, fit, development and opportunity were some of the keywords. Not just the biggest check.

“NIL was something Dane and I put on the back burner,” Gunning said. “We didn’t want any of his decisions to revolve around that. We wanted it strictly – what was going to help him? NIL is icing on the cake, a little bonus, but those were conversations we left for his agent and we wanted Dane and myself to focus on the school itself, what it was going to offer him on the field and off the field for his development.”