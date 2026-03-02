How Razorbacks performed in NFL Combine
The 2026 NFL Draft is coming close and is just a little over a month away, and several Razorbacks tried to boost their stock during the NFL Combine held in Indianapolis last week.
All told, there were six who were invited: Quarterback Taylen Green, running back Mike Washington, offensive lineman Fernando Carmona Jr., defensive back Julian Neal, defensive tackle Cam Ball and linebacker Xavian Sorey.
Green and Washington lit up social media on Saturday with some strong performances. Washington ran a 4.33 40-yard dash, which was the exact same time as Razorback great Darren McFadden, which is sixth all-time among running backs.
Green broke the quarterback vertical jump record at 43.5 inches, and his 11-foot, 2-inch broad jump also broke the quarterback record. His 4.36 40-yard dash was the fastest among quarterbacks at this year’s combine and second among quarterbacks all-time.
The emotions of the moment got to Washington after he ran his 40-yard dash.
Here’s a full list of how the Razorbacks performed at the NFL Combine.
Taylen Green — Quarterback
Green finished as the third-highest graded quarterback at the combine with an overall grade of 6.15, behind Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza and Alabama’s Ty Simpson.
40-yard dash: 4.36 seconds
10-yard split: 1.55 seconds
Vertical jump: 43.5 inches
Broad Jump: 11 feet, 2 inches
Green’s production score was 68, his athleticism score was 97 (first among quarterbacks) and his total score was 77.
Mike Washington Jr. — Running back
Washington also finished third-best in his position group, behind Notre Dame tandem Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price with an overall grade of 6.18.
40-yard dash: 4.33 seconds
10-yard split: 1.51 seconds
Vertical jump: 39 inches
Broad Jump: 10 feet, 8 inches
Washington had a production score of 55, an athleticism score of 92 and a total score of 71.
Fernando Carmona Jr. — Offensive line
Carmona finished with a production score of 71, an athleticism score of 79 and a total score of 71. The total score ranks 15th among guards, his production score was eighth and his athleticism score was ninth.
40-yard dash: 5.22 seconds
10-yard split: 1.85 seconds
Vertical jump: 29 inches
Broad Jump: 8 feet, 7 inches
3-cone drill: 7.5 seconds
20-yard shuttle: 4.75 seconds
Julian Neal — Defensive back
Neal had a production score of 71, an athleticism score of 76 and a total score of 75.
40-yard dash: 4.49 seconds
10-yard split: 1.59 seconds
Vertical jump: 40 inches
Broad Jump: 11 feet, 2 inches
3-cone drill: 7.13 seconds
20-yard shuttle: 4.2 seconds
Bench press: 16 reps (225 pounds)
Xavian Sorey Jr. — Linebacker
Sorey had a production score of 55, an athleticism score of 74 and a total score of 66.
40-yard dash: 4.63 seconds
10-yard split: 1.66 seconds
Vertical jump: 37.5 inches
Broad Jump: 10 feet
3-cone drill: 7 seconds
20-yard shuttle: 4.42 seconds
Cam Ball — Defensive tackle
Ball finished with a production score of 65, an athleticism score of 63 and an overall score of 65.
40-yard dash: 5.13 seconds
10-yard split: 1.79 seconds
Vertical jump: 32 inches
Broad Jump: 9 feet, 1 inches
3-cone drill: 8.02 seconds
20-yard shuttle: 4.76 seconds