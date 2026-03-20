How to watch UConn / Furman; pregame info, spread, more: Gameday Central
UConn Basketball is back in action, as the Huskies are ready to go for round one of the NCAA Tournament and will take on the Furman Paladins later today.
GameDay Central gets you ready for tip-off below.
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Game time, TV channel, How to Watch
WHO: UConn Huskies (29-5) versus Furman Paladins (22-12)
WHEN: Friday, 10:00pm ET
TV: TBS
WHERE: Xfinity Mobile Arena (Philadelphia, PA)
SPREAD VIA BETMGM: UConn -20.5pts || Over / Under 136.5pts
On3 Game Prediction: UConn: 83 | Furman: 59
In The Rankings
Projected Starting Lineups
|PLAYER
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Field Goal%
|Three-Point%
|Silas Demary Jr.
|10.9ppg
|4.5rpg
|6.2apg
|46.1%
|41.6%
|Solo Ball
|13.5ppg
|3.3rpg
|1.6apg
|40.1%
|30.6%
|Braylon Mullins
|12.0ppg
|3.5rpg
|1.4apg
|43.5%
|34.5%
|Alex Karaban
|12.6ppg
|5.2rpg
|2.3apg
|47.4%
|38.6%
|Tarris Reed Jr.
|13.7ppg
|8.1rpg
|2.3apg
|62.5%
|N/A
|PLAYER
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Field Goal%
|Three-Point%
|Alex Wilkins
|17.7ppg
|2.0rpg
|4.7apg
|45.8%
|32.1%
|Eddrin Bronson
|5.6ppg
|1.7rpg
|1.3apg
|38.6%
|33.0%
|Asa Thomas
|12.4ppg
|3.9rpg
|1.9apg
|41.3%
|38.9%
|Cooper Bowser
|14.0ppg
|6.0rpg
|1.7apg
|77.0%
|0.0%
|Charles Johnston
|9.8ppg
|9.1rpg
|1.8apg
|48.3%
|28.1%
UConn Report Pregame Reading
- Final regular season most impactful transfer power rankings
- 2027 Wisconsin QB Eli Ogi breaks down UConn Football visit
- A comprehensive guide to the NCAAW Tournament First Weekend
- Ranking every team in the NCAA Tournament field 1-68 entering March Madness
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