How to watch UConn / Furman; pregame info, spread, more: Gameday Central

UConn Basketball is back in action, as the Huskies are ready to go for round one of the NCAA Tournament and will take on the Furman Paladins later today.

GameDay Central gets you ready for tip-off below.

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Game time, TV channel, How to Watch

WHO: UConn Huskies (29-5) versus Furman Paladins (22-12)

WHEN: Friday, 10:00pm ET

TV: TBS

WHERE: Xfinity Mobile Arena (Philadelphia, PA)

SPREAD VIA BETMGM: UConn -20.5pts || Over / Under 136.5pts

On3 Game Prediction: UConn: 83 | Furman: 59

In The Rankings

TEAM NET Rankings KenPom Bart Torvik ESPN BPI UConn 10 10 9 10 Furman 186 188 195 159+

Projected Starting Lineups

PLAYER Points Rebounds Assists Field Goal% Three-Point% Alex Wilkins 17.7ppg 2.0rpg 4.7apg 45.8% 32.1% Eddrin Bronson 5.6ppg 1.7rpg 1.3apg 38.6% 33.0% Asa Thomas 12.4ppg 3.9rpg 1.9apg 41.3% 38.9% Cooper Bowser 14.0ppg 6.0rpg 1.7apg 77.0% 0.0% Charles Johnston 9.8ppg 9.1rpg 1.8apg 48.3% 28.1%

UConn Report Pregame Reading