Hubert Davis coaching future: UNC legend Larry Brown urges patience after March Madness loss

As March Madness rages on, the future of North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis remains one of the biggest topics in the sport. And now a Tar Heels legend is speaking up.

CBS Sports’ Seth Davis released a statement that former All-ACC star Larry Brown provided. The longtime coach, who both played for and coached under Dean Smith at North Carolina, urged the university to be patient with Davis.

“I understand why North Carolina fans were disappointed with our loss to VCU, but people should remember that when Caleb Wilson was healthy, this team beat Ohio State, Kansas, Duke and Virginia and Kentucky on the road,” Brown’s statement read. If Caleb did not get injured, this team might be in the Sweet Sixteen.

“I believe Hubert Davis is the type of person and coach who should continue to lead our program. We have a great recruiting class on the way, and many of the current players want to stay to play for Hubert. I call on the North Carolina administration to do the right thing and allow Hubert to continue serving as coach.”

Hubert Davis has been the coach at North Carolina for the past five years. During that time, the Tar Heels are 125-54 (.698) and 68-30 (.694) in ACC play.

North Carolina has reached the NCAA Tournament four times under his watch, finishing as the national runner-up in 2022. The team has been bounced early three years in a row now, though.

That has led many to believe Hubert Davis could be on the chopping block. In fact, ESPN insider Pete Thamel reported on the topic on Sunday.

“His return as North Carolina’s coach remains unlikely,” Thamel told Rece Davis on Sunday during ESPN College GameDay. “The timing and the mechanics of that expected departure are still being hashed out.”

Thamel explained North Carolina’s women’s team is currently hosting an NCAA sub-regional during the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament. Once that’s up, UNC’s administrators are expected to ramp up talks with Davis about the direction of the program.

“As we said yesterday, there’s not an expectation that UNC is going to fire Hubert Davis,” Thamel continued. “I’ve been told that some type of orchestrated resignation has been discussed and is a potential outcome here for Hubert Davis and UNC.

“Davis did meet with the Tar Heel team yesterday. He did not tip his hand or give any clarity on the future. So for now, the Hubert Davis watch continues.”

On3’s Barkley Truax also contributed to this report.