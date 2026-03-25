At least one person is upset to see Hubert Davis leaving Chapel Hill. And they have nothing to do with the North Carolina program. Instead, it’s an opposing ACC head coach upset at the Tar Heels making a move. They say nobody in the conference “was scared” of Davis and believe this could propel them back into the elite tier of college basketball.

“I had really hoped he was the coach forever,” the coach said via Jeff Goodman of The Field of 68. “No one in the ACC was scared of him. I’m worried that they hire someone really good now because if you get a big-time guy at UNC, they could be right there with Duke again.”

Of course, Goodman did not reveal exactly who said this. But the quote gives us a decent idea of how Davis was viewed by his ACC colleagues. Apparently, not very highly thought of.

Davis saw his tenure play out in a completely different way than Jon Scheyer. Both went through similar situations, being tabbed as replacements for program legends. Scheyer has turned Duke into a consistent powerhouse. Back-to-back Final Fours are certainly a possibility, beginning with a Sweet Sixteen showdown vs. St. John’s.

Not many in the ACC are looking for North Carolina to be at the same kind of level. On3’s Pete Nakos has a hot board out there, laying out who might be tasked with bringing some of the glory back.

More on Hubert Davis, results produced at North Carolina

Looking at the numbers, Davis did put together at least one good season at North Carolina. It came in 2023-2024, when UNC went 29-8 overall and won the ACC regular season title. Davis was also named ACC Coach of the Year. Selection Sunday was a good one for the Tar Heels, earning a one-seed. The run eventually turned into a Sweet Sixteen appearance, one of two trips to the NCAA Tournament second weekend.

Of course, there is the national championship run in Davis’ first year in charge. But nothing else really stood out, which is why Carolina ultimately made the move.

Even when the near national title came, the Tar Heels were an eight-seed. The following season, they completely missed the NCAA Tournament. Nobody really thought they deserved to get into the field in 2025 before sneaking into the First Four. What we just saw play out in front of our eyes turned out to be the final straw, as North Carolina blew a massive second-half lead to VCU, crashing out in the first round.