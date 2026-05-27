Kick-off times for the first three weeks of the 2026 college football season were released on Wednesday, and Arkansas AD Hunter Yuracheck is furious with the Razorbacks’ draw.

Arkansas, heading into year one under newly hired head coach Ryan Silverfield, will open its 2026 season at home against North Alabama on Sept. 5 at 4:15 p.m. ET/3:15 p.m. CT. It will then travel to Utah the following week for a clash against the Utes at 10:15 p.m. ET/9:15 p.m. CT, and will return to Fayetteville for its SEC opener against Georgia on Sept. 19 at 12:00 p.m. ET/11:00 p.m. CT.

Yuracheck, who is also the Chair of College Football Playoff Selection Committee, released a fiery statement following the release of the kick-off times. He claimed that kicking off at those times would be a competitive disadvantage for the Razorbacks.

Hunter Yuracheck claims ‘not many other programs in the SEC would be placed in a similar position’

“I am extremely concerned and displeased about the recently released kickoff times for our football program in consecutive weeks this September and the impact it will have on the well-being of our student athletes,” Yuracheck wrote. “ESPN has set our game at Utah for 9:15 p.m. Central Time on September 12. We anticipate returning to campus at approximately 6 a.m. on Sunday, September 13 – followed by an 11 a.m. home kickoff against Georgia just six days later on September 19.

“This assigned scheduled will cost our student-athletes nearly a full day of rest and recovery that they would otherwise have available to them. This is not simply a competitive disadvantage – it is a genuine welfare issue for the young men who represent our program and contribute greatly to the bottom line of our television partners. This type of scheduling is unacceptable and demonstrated a clear neglect for the well-being of college athletes.

“I am confident that there are not many other programs in the SEC that would be placed in a similar position, and I will not quietly accept it for our program. I have formally requested that the SEC office and ESPN aggressively pursue an alternative solution for one or both kickoff times during these consecutive weeks. The focus must be on the well-being of our game’s participants – not the bottom line of our media partner.”

Coming off a disappointing 2-10 campaign, Arkansas could have expected a few undesirable kick-off times. As Yuracheck states, however, playing in Utah, returning to Fayetteville, and playing one of the best teams in the country just six days later at 11:00 a.m. CT seems a bit harsh for the Razorbacks. It will be up to ESPN to either agree with Yuracheck’s assessment, or leave the kick-off times untouched.