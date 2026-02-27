Illinois names Jeremy Hunter permanent head wrestling coach after Mike Poeta placed on administrative leave

Illinois has named longtime assistant Jeremy Hunter as it’s permanent head wrestling coach, the Fighting Illini announced on Thursday. Hunter will replace Mike Poeta, who was placed on indefinite administrative leave in December.

Hunter has been with the program for 25 seasons, and has remained in Champaign through three head coaching tenures including Mark Johnson and Jim Heffernan. He’s now the 16th head coach in Illinois wrestling history after being dubbed the acting head coach since December.

“I am honored to carry on the proud tradition of Illinois Wrestling and am grateful for the opportunity to lead our student-athletes,” Hunter said, per release. “I’ve spent my entire coaching career at the University of Illinois; this place means everything to me.

“I am grateful to Josh Whitman for placing his trust in me to lead our program. And I especially want to thank our current team for their hard work and dedication during some uncertain times these last few months. I admire their steadfast commitment and competitive drive, and I am excited about our opportunities entering this important postseason.”

In a quarter of a century with the program, Hunter has coached six NCAA champions: Matt Lackey (165) in 2003, Jesse Delgado (125) twice (2013, 2014), Isaiah Martinez (157) twice (2015, 2016) and Lucas Byrd (133) in 2025. Additionally, Hunter has coached 50 All-Americans, 18 Big Ten champions and 165 NCAA qualifiers.

“For 25 years, Jeremy Hunter has committed himself to Illinois Wrestling,” Illinois AD Josh Whitman said. “During his time as an assistant coach, Jeremy has played a significant role in many milestone moments for both the team and individual wrestlers. … I want to thank Jeremy for his trust and commitment and look forward to partnering with him for the advancement of Fighting Illini Wrestling in the years ahead.”

As for Poeta, the release states that his departure is “still being finalized” with his departure set to be “communicated at the appropriate time.” He has not yet been fired in an official capacity from the program.

At the time, reports indicated that Poeta allegedly used school funds to buy team gear and apparel that was reportedly not congruent with their Nike deal at the school. The university was previously investigating Poeta for “potential violations of his employment agreement stemming from possible noncompliance with University fiscal control polices.”



