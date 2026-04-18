Illinois State transfer Ty'Reek Coleman commits to Iowa
Iowa is reloading coming off of its Elite 8 appearance in Year 1 under Ben McCollum, and the Hawkeyes have picked up another key addition in Illinois State transfer guard Ty’Reek Coleman.
The Aurora (Ill.) native is coming off a standout freshman season for the Redbirds and chose the Hawkeyes over Nebraska and a host of other programs. In his lone season with ISU, the 6’2 Coleman averaged 10.0 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game while shooting 50% from the field and 42% from beyond the arc.
He started 19 of the team’s 35 games, bouncing between the starting two-guard spot and the sixth man role. Across those 35 contests, he played a little under 23 minutes per night and was a microwave scorer for the Redbirds’ offense.
- 1New
Transfer Portal: Intel on the top 10 remaining targets
- 2
WBB Portal Intel: Latest on Audi Crooks, more
- 3
Transfer Portal Intel: Texas trending to land transfer DB
- 4
Nebraska unveils future upgrade plans for Memorial Stadium
- 5
P.J. Fleck believes a tried and true method can work in a new era
Get the On3 Top 10 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Coleman scored 16-plus points in eight games, including a 17-point performance against Auburn in the NIT earlier this month. His 37 3-pointers were also fourth-best on team, while his 3-point percentage mark (41.6%) led the squad.
He was also one of the team’s best pure defenders, a major upside for McCollum and Co., who finished 20th nationally in scoring defense last year.
This developing story will be updated.