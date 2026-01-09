Illinois transfer wide receiver Malik Elzy has committed to SEC rival LSU. On3’s Pete Nakos reported the news.

Elzy played in just four games this season, where he hauled in seven catches for 84 yards. He departed the program following Illinois‘ win over No. 21 USC on Sept. 27 and entered the Portal.

Prior to enrolling at Illinois, Elzy was ranked as a four-star prospect and the No. 250 overall player in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus. He was the No. 36-ranked WR in his class and the No. 4 overall player from the state of Illinois, hailing from Simeon.

His agent, Aaron Garland, spoke to On3’s Steve Wiltfong following his departure from Illinois. Garland explained the move.

“Update on one of my clients. Malik Elzy has decided to redshirt this season — this is a strategic move to fully develop and prepare himself to maximize his potential for the rest of his college career,” Garland said. “He’s extremely grateful to Illinois, the coaches, teammates, and fans for their support, and he leaves with respect for the program. Malik was the Illini’s highest-rated recruit since 2019, and we’re confident this redshirt year will set him up to live up to that potential moving forward.”

Lane Kiffin continues to load up LSU through Transfer Portal

Lane Kiffin has been extremely effective in building his team for his first season in Baton Rouge. Kiffin departed Ole Miss prior to its run in the College Football Playoff for the LSU opening and immediately began putting together his staff. With the Rebels’ season now over, the newly hired LSU staffers who were still working for Ole Miss will be able to put all of their focus on the Tigers. This includes offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. and running backs coach Kevin Smith, to name a few.

Under Kiffin, LSU is seeking a return to the College Football Playoff for the first time since it won a National Championship in 2019, led by future NFL All-Pros Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, and Justin Jefferson.

“I have zero concern about (the Transfer Portal) and the interest of players with that, because I know what the interest was of players nationally to come play for us where we were just at, and now when you put that with this stadium and with that logo, I mean, makes me want to get on the phone right now,” Kiffin said at his introductory press conference.

LSU’s Transfer Portal Additions

Malik Elzy is the 15th Transfer Portal addition for LSU.

