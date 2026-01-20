Indiana completes undefeated season, beats Miami in College Football Playoff national championship

After a drought stretching nearly three decades, there is a first-time national champion in college football. The Indiana Hoosiers completed a 16-0 season on Monday night in Miami, defeating the hometown Miami Hurricanes inside Hard Rock Stadium. Head coach Curt Cignetti orchestrated arguably the greatest turnaround in the sport’s history, finishing the journey with a College Football Playoff title.

Much of the postseason has been a breeze for Indiana, storming past the Alabama Crimson Tide and Oregon Ducks. This one was a little different, getting some pushback from Miami. Specifically on the offensive end, where the Miami defensive front got pressure on quarterback Fernando Mendoza.

But Mendoza came through on multiple occasions in the second half, mainly on money downs. The one they will be talking about for a long time in Bloomington is his quarterback draw touchdown. 4th and 5 deep in the red zone, already up three, Cignetti decided to keep the offense out there. Mendoza took the ball himself, broke the plane, and scored the eventual game-winning touchdown.

Indiana trusted Mendoza through the air on multiple occasions too. A couple of back-shoulder fades to wide receiver Charlie Becker kept the chains moving for the Hoosiers. Becker has the surest hands on the roster and proved as such in the biggest moments of the season.

Unsurprisingly, special teams played a factor in a game coached by Cignetti. Indiana does not win the game without a blocked punt for a touchdown. Mikail Kamara got his hands on the ball and Isaiah Jones fell on it in the end zone. Miami was just down three at the time, meaning the costly mistake turned the game into a two-score game.

To bring all three phases together, the defense went into the halftime locker room as the MVP. A first-half shutout had Miami looking like they were in for a long night. However, some nice plays from Mark Fletcher Jr. and Malachi Toney meant there was an opportunity to score and win a championship inside two minutes.

Indiana’s defense stepped up when the game was on the line, though. Miami quarterback Carson Beck could not complete the drive of his life after doing so in a similar scenario in the Fiesta Bowl vs. Ole Miss. A Jamari Sharpe interception with 44 seconds left officially sealed things for Indiana, sending the incredibly large Hoosier crowd 1,100 miles away from home into a complete frenzy.