Indiana forward Josh Harris plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, per On3’s Joe Tipton. He has three years of eligibility remaining.

Harris missed the 2025-26 season for Indiana due to a lower-body injury. He transferred to Indiana last offseason after spending his true freshman year at North Florida.

In his lone seasons with the Ospreys, Harris started in all 30 of his appearances. He averaging 13.4 points and 7.1 rebounds in 22.5 minutes per game. He shot 55.7% from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc. For his efforts, he was named an All-Atlantic Sun Conference Freshman Team selection.

Josh Harris played high school basketball at Pines Charter (FL), where he was an unranked prospect, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. After his impressive debut campaign at North Florida, Harris was the No. 28 power forward in On3’s 2025 Transfer Portal Player Rankings.

Indiana finished its season with an 18-14 overall record and a 9-11 mark in conference play. This season was Indiana’s first under head coach Darian Devries, who was West Virginia‘s HC in the 2024-25 season. Though Indiana didn’t make any groundbreaking history this season, Indiana athletic director Scott Dolson is confident in the program’s future under Devries.

“I couldn’t be more happier to have Darian here and what Darian’s done in a short time period,” Dolson said. “One thing that’s important for fans to know is that nobody has higher expectations for the program than myself, and for Darian, and we want those expectations. We do.

“… “As I talk to fans that I’m around. …. We all want the same thing. What Darian has done in a short time period is really put the infrastructure together to make certain that we can get back to sustained success.”

The NCAA Transfer Portal will officially open on April 7 and close on April 21. The new 15-day window was enacted following a recommendation by the men’s basketball oversight committee. Athletes don’t have to commit to a new school by the April 21 deadline.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.