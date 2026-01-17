Indiana Gov. Mike Braun pitches 'friendly wager' to Florida's Ron DeSantis for national championship

Monday night, Indiana and Miami will square off in the College Football Playoff national championship. But there could be even more on the line for the two teams’ respective state governors.

Indiana Gov. Mike Braun offered up a “friendly wager” to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for the matchup. Braun said he’d be willing to send pork and pie from state businesses if Indiana loses to Miami in Monday’s title game.

DeSantis had not responded as of the time of publication. But Braun made it clear he’d be willing to partake in such a wager.

“Hey @GovRonDeSantis, how about a friendly wager on the national championship?” Braun wrote on X Friday night. “If IU loses, I’ll send you some pork from @FischerFarmsIN, which is in my neck of the woods in Dubois County, plus some pies from the famous @WicksPies, including a sugar cream pie (an Indiana favorite). Pork and pie for bragging rights. You in?”

Monday’s game marks a strength-on-strength matchup between Indiana and Miami. Both teams’ rosters run through the trenches, and the Hoosiers’ offensive line won Rose Bowl MVP as a collective unit – with center Pat Coogan hoisting the award after defeating Alabama.

With that comes success in the running game, and ESPN’s Louis Riddick also pointed to Indiana’s secondary as an area in which the Hoosiers succeed. That’s part of what makes them a “complete team,” he said.

“They can explode on the perimeter, they can bully you in the run game, and they’re strong up front with great secondary play,” Riddick said. “They take the ball away, play sound special teams, don’t commit penalties, and don’t hurt themselves.”

Miami’s offensive line is also a strength. The Hurricanes have allowed 19 sacks this year, which ranks tied for 27th in the FBS. The defensive front is also impressive with a pass rush anchored by Akheem Mesidor and Rueben Bain off the edge.

With such a heavyweight fight looming, The Ringer’s Todd McShay broke down the game plan for Miami. He said it should be simple. The Hurricanes need to simply flex their muscle considering how few mistakes Indiana makes, whether it be penalties or missed assignments.

“I think we’ve got to keep the flea-flickers and some of the trick stuff that has been really, really effective in the bag,” McShay said The McShay Show. “Indiana, unless you completely catch them off guard and it’s completely out of character, it’s not going to work. They’re too disciplined. This is a game where Miami has to line up and be like ‘our guys are bigger and stronger’.”