Indiana high school football coach steps down to accept college job

An Indiana high school football head coach will be leaving the prep ranks to go coach on the collegiate level.

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According to a report by IndianaPreps.com., the media outlet revealed that Columbus North (IN) head coach Logan Haston has informed his players that he is putting in his resignation and accepting a coordinator position at Franklin College. Haston finishes his time with the Bull Dogs after four seasons, compiling an overall record of 22-20.

Columbus North head coach Logan Haston informed his players that he is stepping down and will accept a coordinator role at Franklin College.



More on this later. pic.twitter.com/Z2HnlkfXAH — Indiana Preps (@IndianaPreps) April 21, 2026

Haston, who was previously the offensive coordinator at Fishers High School before taking on the Columbus North job in 2022, also played quarterback at Manchester University. The best season under Haston’s watch came in 2024 when the Bull Dogs finished with a 8-2 record.

Now Columbus North will head into the summer on a head coaching search as the team is coming off a season where the offense averaged 35.1 points per game under Haston’s direction.

Columbus North ended the last season with a 4-6 record and as the state’s No. 48th ranked team, according to the final Indiana 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Columbus North High School

Columbus North High School, located in Columbus, Indiana, is a comprehensive public high school known for its academic rigor, thriving arts programs, and competitive athletics. Home of the Bull Dogs, CNHS prides itself on fostering leadership, community engagement, and personal excellence. With a wide array of AP courses, extracurriculars, and a strong sense of school spirit, Columbus North empowers students to reach their full potential both in and out of the classroom.

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