Indiana QB Alberto Mendoza plans to enter NCAA Transfer Portal

Indiana quarterback Alberto Mendoza plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to On3’s Pete Nakos. He is the younger brother of Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza.

Alberto Mendoza spent two seasons with the Hoosiers. He made 10 total appearances for the team. In the 2025 campaign, Mendoza completed 18-of-his-24 pass attempts for 286 yards and five touchdowns, while only throwing one interception.

Alberto is a more mobile QB than his brother. He also notched 190 rushing yards and a score on just 13 carries this season. Mendoza appeared in just one game as a true freshman in 2024 before redshirting.

Alberto Mendoza played high school football at Columbus (FL), where he was a three-star prospect. He was the No. 1,441 overall player and No. 82 quarterback in the 2024 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

While growing up, Alberto played safety and wide receiver due to his athleticism. However, he eventually switched to quarterback.

“Alberto probably switched to quarterback because he wanted to prove that he was better than Fernando,” Mendoza’s high school coach, Dave Dunn, told IndyStar. “’I’ll show you how to play quarterback.’ That’s how he’s wired.”

Despite any internal competition between the brothers, Fernando has been outspoken about Alberto’s talent. In fact, he’s repeatedly said Alberto will be a better QB than him. Those words could leave colleges across the country hungry to land the younger Mendoza out of the transfer portal.

Alberto Mendoza’s decision to transfer out of Indiana is likely due to the program’s decision to bring in TCU transfer QB Josh Hoover. Hoover was the No. 5 QB in On3’s 2026 Transfer Portal Player Rankings and is expected to start for the Hoosiers next season.

He boasts three years of starting experience. Hoover completed 65.9% of his pass attempts for 3,472 yards and 29 touchdowns this past season, compared to 13 interceptions.

“When you sit down and you say what makes a quarterback a great quarterback, I’m not so sure that the most important quality isn’t an innate ability to just make people around you better,” TCU head coach Sonny Dykes said in July. “I think that’s what Josh [Hoover] does better than anything. Now, look, he throws the ball as well as any quarterback I’ve coached and I’ve been fortunate to coach some good ones.

“No. 1 pick overall, Super Bowl MVP, guys like that that have gone on and had success at the next level. He’s right there in terms of his ability to throw the football. But his most important and best characteristic is just who he is.”

Now, Alberto Mendoza will look to build his own legacy elsewhere. If he can replicate a fraction of his brother’s success, any school will be lucky to have him.

