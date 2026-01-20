Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza: A run for the ages on a team for the ages

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – On a Monday night about 30 miles from where Fernando Mendoza went to high school as an overlooked 2-star high recruit, Mendoza did what he’s done all year.

He proved everyone wrong. Again.

At Hard Rock Stadium, Mendoza led No. 1 Indiana to a thrilling 27-21 victory against No. 10 Miami in the College Football Playoff title game for the school’s first national championship.

Battered and bloodied by a relentless Miami defense, Mendoza and IU faced a fourth-and-5 at UM’s 12 early in the fourth quarter. Earlier on the drive, Mendoza had already converted a fourth-and-5 with a 19-yard completion to Charlie Becker.

The Hurricanes had cut Indiana’s lead to 3. Indiana coach Curt Cignetti initially was going to attempt a field goal, but changed his mind.

“That particular play didn’t feel really good about kicking a field goal there,” Cignetti said.

Mendoza took the shotgun snap, cut through an opening and rumbled forward. He collided with defenders, did a 360-degree spin and dove the final 4 yards, stretching the ball across the goal line.

Touchdown.

FERNANDO. MENDOZA.



“The line did a great job executing, so did the back, and Fernando trucked the linebacker, broke a few tackles,” Cignetti said.

Added Indiana wide receiver Elijah Surratt: “It was a Heisman moment, except he already has a thousand Heisman moments.”

And a national championship.

Mendoza’s storybook saga — from unwanted high school quarterback to Heisman Trophy winner to national champion — culminated against the team he cheered for as a kid. His high school, Christopher Columbus High School, is located about five miles from Miami’s campus. He often attended UM games, wearing orange and green face paint.

But the ‘Canes weren’t interested. Actually, there weren’t really any big-time schools interested, so he committed to Yale. Ironically, Indiana’s 16-0 perfect season is the first in college football history since Yale in 1894 — yes, 1894 — to finish 16-0.

Eventually, Cal decided to take a chance on Mendoza so he decommitted from Yale. He spent three years at Cal. He committed to Indiana on Christmas Eve 2024.

“I would say my journey’s had a lot of bumps and bruises and a lot of trials and tribulations,” Mendoza said. “I was a two-star recruit. When I got that full scholarship to Cal, I was like, ‘Wow, they made a mistake. Let’s go.’ I’m going to try to milk the hell out of this.”

So what did Mendoza do? He updated his LinkedIn profile, of course.

“I’ll give my best on the football field, but business-wise, I’m going to update my LinkedIn profile,” Mendoza said. “Make as many network connections as I can and really just expand myself for a prosperous future.”

His future is set now. From a high school 2-star to the NFL’s No. 1 Draft pick.

“I would say no matter what star recruit you are — if you’re too big, too little, you’re not high ranked enough — you can do it,” Mendoza said. “You’ve got to put the work in.

“As a kid, I always heard these messages — like does it really mean that? A little bit of self-doubt. Now having lived that experience and lived that journey, it really has come full circle to me. And I want to share that same message to those youngsters.”

In Indiana’s three playoff victories, Mendoza threw for 555 yards, eight touchdowns and no interceptions.

Cignetti praised his quarterback repeatedly after Monday night’s victory.

“Let me tell you, Fernando, I know he’s great in interviews and comes off as the All-American guy, but he has the heart of a lion when it comes to competition,” Cignetti said. “That guy competes like a warrior. He got really smacked a few times in this game.

“That one drive we kicked a field goal, there should have been two roughing the quarterbacks and one high hit to the head that weren’t called. I’m all for letting them play, but when they cross the line you’ve got to call them.”

Cignetti said he “couldn’t say enough” about Mendoza’s effort on that play. Ironically, Mendoza’s teammates frequently make fun of their quarterback’s running style.

“Yeah, everybody on the team, including Coach, makes fun of my running style,” Mendoza said. “But as long as it gets the job done — it’s 4th down, so no matter how you run, no matter what it is, you’ve got to put it all on the line, and that’s something I was willing to do.”

All season, Mendoza and the Hoosiers were willing to do whatever it takes.

And Mendoza’s run? It wasn’t just any run. It was a run for the ages. On a team for the ages.