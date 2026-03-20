Still riding high after achieving its first-ever national championship in football, the Indiana Hoosiers plan to spread the love with a nine-city tour across the state over the next month. And based on the list of stops, there appears to be a little friendly April Fools trolling of in-state rival Notre Dame built in.

Indiana, which is two months removed from capping a magical 16-0 season with a thrilling 27-21 win over Miami in the 2026 College Football Playoff national title game, recently announced a National Championship Trophy Tour to allow Hoosiers fans around the state to take pictures with the CFP trophy. The trophy tour begins Tuesday in Richmond before traveling to Gary on March 31.

Two days later, though, Indiana’s national championship trophy will make a stop at the school’s South Bend campus on April 2. South Bend is also famously the home of rival Notre Dame. And while this might be purely coincidental, the choice of location and the fact that it comes one day after April Fools Day reeks of a more intentional move.

Check out the full list of tour stops below, courtesy of ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg:

Indiana's CFP national championship trophy tour around the state includes a stop in … South Bend 💀 pic.twitter.com/xUPUA7HIJQ — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) March 20, 2026

This report will be updated.