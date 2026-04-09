Indiana SG Nick Dorn plans to enter NCAA transfer portal

Indiana shooting guard Nick Dorn plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned. He spent one year with the program.

In 30 games this past season, Dorn averaged 8.1 points per game, 2.3 rebounds per game and 0.3 assists per game. He shot 40.4% from the floor and 38% from three-point range.

Dorn averages 10.7 points per game over the course of his three-year college career. He began it at Elon, where he played for two seasons and Dorn set a career high with 15.2 points per game in 2024-25.

As a member of the Class of 2023, Dorn was not ranked, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He played his HS basketball at Chambers (N.C.) in Charlotte.

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“I just like to tell myself I can’t be stopped,” Dorn said during Indiana’s preseason media day in October. “Words of affirmation just to tell myself that I’m here for a reason and I can do anything — and I really believe that in my heart.”

Wherever Dorn ends up, the confidence brims off the guard. His teammates saw that even before the Hoosiers played an official game this year.

“Nick walks around like he’s cool and confident all the time, whether it’s off the court or on the court,” guard Conor Enright said. “It’s good, though, you need guys like that, and he’s a shooter, so I need him to be confident all the time.”

For Dorn, though, the Big Ten was just another stop. His eyes have always been fixed on the highest level. The NBA has been the dream since childhood, and he thrives on the energy of big arenas and hostile environments.

“I tend to like big crowds and when we’re the underdog,” Dorn said. “It just lights a different type of fire [in me].”