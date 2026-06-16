Indiana transfer catcher Brayden Ricketts commits to Kentucky

Indiana transfer catcher Brayden Ricketts has committed to Kentucky, he revealed on social media on Tuesday. In a post featuring the Kentucky logo, Ricketts wrote ‘Let’s do it @kentuckybaseball’ as the caption.

After redshirting his freshman season at Indiana, Ricketts played in 51 games (46 starts) this season for the Hoosiers. He hit for a .250 average with 42 hits, six doubles, nine home runs, and 28 RBI. The Brampton, Ontario native also compiled a .446 SLG% and a .396 OBP%.

Ricketts becomes the latest Canadian born player to suit up for the Wildcats in recent history, joining the likes of catcher Raphael Pelletier (Mascouche, Quebec) and second baseman Émilien Pitre (Repentigny, Quebec, Canada).

Kentucky‘s addition of Ricketts is a big one, as it lost catchers Owen Jenkins, Tagger Tyson, and Alex Duffey to the Transfer Portal. One of the greatest catchers in Kentucky program history, Devin Burkes, is joining the coaching staff this season and will surely get to work with Ricketts right away.

Kentucky has appeared in four consecutive Regional Finals

Ricketts joins a Kentucky program that has been wildly successful under head coach Nick Mingione over the past few seasons. Since 2023, the Wildcats have appeared in four consecutive NCAA Tournaments (first time in program history) with two Super Regional appearances and a trip to the Men’s College World Series in 2024.

“I would think anybody that watched our team play would have to respect what we’ve been able to do,” Mingione said following Kentucky‘s loss in the Morgantown Regional Final. “There’s not an easy place to play on the road anywhere in our league. I think anybody that follows and knows baseball would say that they have a lot of respect [for us].

“Someone brought to my attention that this is four years in a row that we’ve been in a Regional Final. We’re the only SEC team to do that out of all 16 teams. We’re the only one that can say they’ve been to four Regional Finals. That’s saying a lot, because we play in the greatest league in America.”

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and X (formerly Twitter) account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.