Indiana transfer forward Nick Dorn has committed to Miami. On3’s Pete Nakos reported the news. Miami will mark Dorn’s third program in four seasons.

Across three collegiate seasons (two at Elon and one at Indiana), Dorn boasts career totals of 8.1 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 0.3 assists. For Indiana last season, the Charlotte native appeared in 30 games. He averaged 8.1 points and 2.3 rebounds.

Dorn adds to Miami‘s big-time Transfer class. Heading into year two of the Jai Lucas era, the Hurricanes have now hauled in five players from the Portal. That includes Dorn, former Bucknell guard Quin Berger, former Georgia center Somto Cyril, former Robert Morris forward DeSean Goode, former Villanova point guard Acaden Lewis.

Miami returned to national relevance in first season under Jai Lucas

The first season of the Jai Lucas era at Miami marked a return to national relevance for the Hurricanes. At the time of Miami‘s hire of Lucas from Duke‘s staff, the Hurricanes were coming off a disastrous 7-24 campaign under interim head coach Bill Courtney. This season, Miami accrued a 26-9 record and advanced to the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament.

“For me, I felt like this could be a special place. And that’s why, when the job opened, I kind of did everything I could to get involved. I’ll say it that way,” Lucas said following Miami‘s Round of 32 loss to Purdue. “And then once I got to meet the people, once I got to meet (Athletic Director) Dan (Radakovich) and (Senior Deputy Director of Athletics) Brian (Baptiste) and Joe (Zagacki) and the administration and the support system that we have at Miami, it was a no-brainer.

“And it’s the people that make places. We have good people at the university, and then we had great people in the building this year with the players in the locker room and these three to the right of me. That made my job easy.”

Miami collected strong wins over Ole Miss, No. 11 North Carolina, NC State, No. 24 Louisville, and Missouri last year. The trajectory of the program is certainly up, in what will be a brawl for all in the ACC next season.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and X (formerly Twitter) account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.