Indiana vs. Miami live updates: College Football Playoff national title game score, highlights

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Miami and Indiana meet Monday night in the College Football Playoff national title game with history on the line. Curt Cignetti has vaulted the Hoosiers into the national spotlight in just two seasons. Mario Cristobal is looking to bring his alma mater its first national title since 2001.

Cignetti has blended player evaluation and the transfer portal to build a roster without a single five-star recruit. Quarterback Fernando Mendoza transferred in from Cal last offseason, winning a Heisman Trophy and leading Indiana to a 15-0 season. The Hoosiers are a win away from a perfect season.

Cristobal returned to Miami in 2021, leaving Oregon to return his alma mater to the national stage. He’s built a roster with elite hometown recruits, notably wide receiver Malachi Toney and running back Mark Fletcher. The Hurricanes have not shied away from bringing the top talent in the nation back to South Florida.

Kickoff is set for 7:50 p.m. ET from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. The game will be broadcast on ESPN, but On3 will have live updates, highlights and analysis live from the CFP national title game.

By: Pete Nakos 1Q, 10:31: Miami pressure forces Indiana punt Facing a 3rd-and-8, Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza dropped back to pass but immediately felt pressure from his left side and had to scramble outside the pocket. A rushed Mendoza pass sailed incomplete, forcing the Hoosiers to punt from their 18-yard line.

By: Pete Nakos 1Q, 12:16: Miami punts After picking up a quick first down, Miami’s offense was forced to punt from its 48-yard line. Indiana’s Jonathan Brady fair-catched the punt at the Hoosiers’ 5-yard line.

By: Pete Nakos Kickoff Miami’s Keelon Marion receives the kickoff to open the game, returning it 27 yards to the Miami 28-yard line.

By: Pete Nakos Coin toss Indiana has won the toss and deferred to the second half. Miami will receive to start the CFP national title game.

By: Pete Nakos President Donald Trump in attendance President Donald Trump is in attendance at tonight's CFP National Championship game.