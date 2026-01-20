Indiana vs. Miami live updates: College Football Playoff national title game score, highlights
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Miami and Indiana meet Monday night in the College Football Playoff national title game with history on the line. Curt Cignetti has vaulted the Hoosiers into the national spotlight in just two seasons. Mario Cristobal is looking to bring his alma mater its first national title since 2001.
Cignetti has blended player evaluation and the transfer portal to build a roster without a single five-star recruit. Quarterback Fernando Mendoza transferred in from Cal last offseason, winning a Heisman Trophy and leading Indiana to a 15-0 season. The Hoosiers are a win away from a perfect season.
Top 10
- 1Breaking
Bill Self
Hospitalized with medical scare
- 2New
Transfer Portal Intel
Jordan Seaton, Damon Wilson
- 3
Adapt or Die
Fixing college sports issues
- 4Hot
Way-Too-Early Top 25
Race for No. 1 begins
- 5
AP Poll Shakeup
Big movement in latest Top 25
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Cristobal returned to Miami in 2021, leaving Oregon to return his alma mater to the national stage. He’s built a roster with elite hometown recruits, notably wide receiver Malachi Toney and running back Mark Fletcher. The Hurricanes have not shied away from bringing the top talent in the nation back to South Florida.
Kickoff is set for 7:50 p.m. ET from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. The game will be broadcast on ESPN, but On3 will have live updates, highlights and analysis live from the CFP national title game.
1Q, 10:31: Miami pressure forces Indiana punt01/19/2026 07:02:48 PM
Facing a 3rd-and-8, Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza dropped back to pass but immediately felt pressure from his left side and had to scramble outside the pocket. A rushed Mendoza pass sailed incomplete, forcing the Hoosiers to punt from their 18-yard line.
1Q, 12:16: Miami punts01/19/2026 06:57:00 PM
After picking up a quick first down, Miami’s offense was forced to punt from its 48-yard line. Indiana’s Jonathan Brady fair-catched the punt at the Hoosiers’ 5-yard line.
Kickoff01/19/2026 06:52:47 PM
Miami’s Keelon Marion receives the kickoff to open the game, returning it 27 yards to the Miami 28-yard line.
Coin toss01/19/2026 06:50:06 PM
Indiana has won the toss and deferred to the second half. Miami will receive to start the CFP national title game.
President Donald Trump in attendance01/19/2026 06:46:14 PM
Final betting line01/19/2026 06:34:23 PM
Indiana is a -7.5 point favorite vs. Miami. The over-under is set at 48.5 points.