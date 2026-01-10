Indiana vs. Oregon live updates: Latest score, highlights, analysis for Peach Bowl

The final spot in the College Football Playoff national championship is on the line Friday night. No. 1 seed Indiana and No. 5 seed Oregon are squaring off in the semifinal at the Peach Bowl.

Both teams put together dominant performances in their respective quarterfinal games. Indiana flew past Alabama, 38-3, in the Rose Bowl to advance to the semifinal. Oregon, meanwhile, shut out Texas Tech in a 26-0 win at the Orange Bowl as part of a huge day for the Ducks on both sides of the football.

On3 is tracking the Peach Bowl between Indiana and Oregon with live updates, analysis and instant reaction. Follow along throughout the College Football Playoff semifinal matchup.

By: Nick Schultz Indiana gets pick-six on first play of Peach Bowl On the opening play of the Peach Bowl, Indiana scored on defense. D’Angelo Ponds intercepted Oregon quarterback Dante Moore and took it back 25 yards for a pick-six, and just like that, it was 7-0 Hoosiers. INDIANA PICK-SIX TO START THE GAME🤯



(via ESPN)

pic.twitter.com/lejLufUGip — On3 (@On3sports) January 10, 2026

By: Nick Schultz Noah Whittington injury update Oregon coach Dan Lanning said running back Noah Whittington looked good in warmups, he told ESPN’s Katie George. Lanning added he thinks the Ducks will be able to “lean on” their leading rusher.

By: Nick Schultz Coin toss Indiana won the coin toss and chose to defer to the second half. Oregon will receive the opening kickoff to start the Peach Bowl.

By: Nick Schultz Injury updates Oregon running back Noah Whittington is a game-time decision after appearing on the availability report this week with an undisclosed injury. He went through pregame warm-ups, as well. Read the full Peach Bowl availability report.

By: Nick Schultz Pregame: Indiana vs. Oregon Ahead of kickoff, Indiana is a 3-point favorite against Oregon in the Peach Bowl, according to BetMGM. The over-under is also at 49.5. Kickoff Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Broadcasters: Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy, Molly McGrath, Katie George

DISCLAIMER: This site is 100% for entertainment purposes only and does not involve real money betting.

The content provided in this article is intended for entertainment purposes only. All views and opinions expressed are the authors and reflect their individual perspectives on sports, betting, and related topics. This content should not be considered professional betting advice or the official views of On3. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know is experiencing issues related to gambling, seek help from a licensed health professional. This blog is not liable for any losses, damages, or consequences resulting from betting activities.

Bets and betting odds data are powered by BetMGM. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (available in the US), Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (KS), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-270-7117 (MI), Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY). Must be 21+. Visit BetMGM.com for terms and conditions. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements.”