Injury update on Texas Tech QB Will Hammond following Brendan Sorsby gambling scandal

Texas Tech announced Monday afternoon that starting quarterback Brendan Sorsby is checking into a residential treatment program for a gambling addiction, bringing his future with the Red Raiders into question. With Sorsby’s status for the 2026 season an unknown, the focus will be on Texas Tech’s backup quarterback situation.

Quarterback Will Hammond missed the entire spring as he continues to recover from a torn ACL in his right knee. Hammond emerged as Texas Tech’s backup to Behren Morton last season and flashed as a dual-threat. He tore the ACL last October against Oklahoma State.

Sources tell On3 that Hammond has returned to throwing in the last 10 days. The full timeline for a return remains unclear, but there is optimism that he should be healthy by Week 1 against Abilene Christian. It’s unclear if he will be “100% healthy” by Sept. 5, a source told On3.

The Red Raiders return Lloyd Jones and also added Tulsa transfer Kirk Francis, who has played in 18 career games.

Meanwhile, Sorsby’s future is unclear. On3 confirmed that Brendan Sorsby placed bets on Indiana while on the Hoosiers’ roster in 2022 and did not appear in any game he bet on that season.

According to NCAA guidelines that came out in 2023, players who “wager on their own games or on other sports at their own schools” will “potentially face permanent loss of collegiate eligibility in all sports.” That also applies if an athlete engages in activities that influence the outcome of their own games or knowingly provides information to individuals involved in sports betting.

If a player bets on their own sport at another school, they could forfeit 50% of one season of eligibility. The player must also receive education on sports wagering rules and prevention.

The guidelines further state that cumulative wagers exceeding $800 could result in the loss of 30% of a season of eligibility. For cumulative wagers that “greatly exceed $800,” NCAA staff is supposed to consider “whether additional loss of eligibility, including permanent ineligibility, are appropriate.”