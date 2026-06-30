Intel: Latest on Texas Tech, where things stand with No. 1 prospect Jalen Brewster

Rivals Football Recruiting
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- RIVALS BASKETBALL RECRUITING Top-50 prospect J'Lon Lyons discusses visits; where things stand with Syracuse, Maryland, VCU, Butler & Pittsburgh
- CBS Sports ranks best all-around athletic programs after 2025-26 season
- RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITINGFormer Cal DB commit Myles Baker flips to UCLA: 'End of the day I had to follow my heart.'
- FOOTBALLCBS Sports ranks Top 10 quarterback rooms in college football entering 2026 season