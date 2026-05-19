Iowa State AD Jamie Pollard calls out Big Ten, SEC for breaking CSC rules: 'Let them break away'

The rest of college football is getting fed up with the Big Ten and SEC, especially when it comes to how their teams seemingly flout the rules around third-party NIL deals laid out by the new College Sports Commission, created out of last Summer’s House v. NCAA settlement.

Iowa State athletic director Jamie Pollard put his two Power Four conference brethren on blast Monday during a Cyclones Tailgate Tour stop in Des Moines, and even suggested the Big Ten and SEC should follow through of potential threats to “break away” from the NCAA if the leagues don’t want to follow the agreed-upon NIL limits laid out in the House settlement.

“That’s what’s frustrating to me, the same people that say they want rules only want rules if they don’t apply to them,” Pollard said Monday, via Cyclone Fanatic. “I said it three years ago — let ‘em break away. I would turn it around and say we should break away from them. Let them go, but they have to go in all their sports and see how fun it is to play baseball and softball and track when it’s just the 20 of you.

“That’s what I think we should do, but I’m one person, and you know that’s probably a little more draconian. But that’s how I feel about it. Like, let’s quit talking about it, quit threatening, go do it. But if you’re going to do it, you don’t get to just do it in football and then keep all your other sports with us. No, take them all, see how fun it is.”

Pollard’s comments came on the same day the Big Ten Spring Meetings kicked off Monday in Los Angeles, where power brokers within college sports’ wealthiest conference is meeting to discuss prominent topics like future College Football Playoff expansion among other issues.

Pollard’s admitted frustrations with the Big Ten and SEC are rooted in recent reports that teams within those two leagues are far exceeding the established financial limitations that the CSC has been tasked with enforcing, especially with regard to third-party NIL deals that are allowing some of college football’s biggest brands to field $30-40 million rosters. The landmark House settlement, which passed last June, established legal revenue-sharing between schools and student-athletes, but implemented a $20.5 million salary cap for which teams are able to utilize. That cap increased to $21.3 million for the 2026-27 fiscal year, but recent numbers from the CSC itself reveal some teams are more than doubling that total.

This report will be updated.