Iowa State athletic director Jamie Pollard announces retirement

Iowa State athletic director Jamie Pollard, who had been in his role with the school for 21 years, is retiring.

The school announced his decision on Friday morning, noting that Pollard plans to officially retire on June 30, 2027 or when a new athletic director has been hired by the university.

“My wife Ellen and I look forward to the next chapter in our life’s journey, and it is important to us that we transition now, while we are both healthy and young, so we can fully enjoy our retirement years,” Pollard wrote in a statement posted to Twitter.

He continued: “I am grateful to President Cook for allowing me to share this news now and hopefully it will allow the university plenty of time to properly transition new leadership to our department during a transformational time in college athletics. When we moved to Ames in 2005, we did not anticipate the impact being a Cyclone would have on our family. The personal and professional opportunities our family has experienced during the past 21 years have been truly amazing.”

Jamie Pollard, Iowa State’s Endowed Cyclone Director of Athletics announces retirement >> pic.twitter.com/1DEkw0tSBS — Iowa State Athletics (@CycloneATH) July 10, 2026

Pollard is the nation’s longest-tenured FBS athletic director.

During his more than 20 years at the helm, Pollard oversaw a department that won 24 Big 12 team titles across eight sports. Iowa State also saw its annual fundraising grow from just over $9 million in 2004 before his arrival to $53 million in 2025-26. The department has also invested more than $400 million in new construction and facility upgrades, including the planned CyTown mixed-use entertainment district.

Pollard is highly thought of by his peers and around the college athletics industry. He was twice named the Football Subdivision Athletics Director of the Year by the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics in 2019 and 2023.