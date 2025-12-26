Iowa State QB Alex Manske was well-regarded as an in-state signee last year for the Cyclones. However, amidst the coaching change, he intends to now play elsewhere next season.

Manske plans to enter his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal. He shared that news in a posted graphic on social media, thanking the fanbase for his one year spent there, on Friday.

Thank you cyclone nation! pic.twitter.com/JXxAyk1J10 — Alex Manske (@AlexManske4) December 26, 2025

“These past few weeks have been crazy and nothing any of us expected,” wrote Manske. “First of all, I’d like to thank God for all of His blessings, including the opportunities that He has given me within the game of football. I’d like to thank Coach Campbell and the staff for believing in me and supporting me throughout this journey. I’ll forever be grateful for all you have done for me. I’d also like to thank Iowa State University, the fans, and the community for your support this past year. You guys make Ames a special place to be. To my teammates, I am so grateful for all of my friendships we’ve made. I will forever cherish the time we spent together and the many memories we created this year.”

“Finally, I want to thank my family and friends for their unwavering support and for always being there for me when I need it the most,” Manske wrote. “After much consideration and many conversations with my family, I have made the decision to enter the transfer portal with four years of remaining eligibility.”

Manske, a reserve quarterback as a true freshman this year behind QB Rocco Becht, appeared in three games for Iowa State. He completed four of five pass attempts for 28 yards, while having rushed seven times for 33 yards and a score.

A native of Algona, Manske ranked as a Top-300 overall recruit and as a four-star in the 2025 recruiting cycle. He also rated as the No. 20 QB in the class last year and as the No. 2 player out of the state of Iowa, behind only TE Thomas Meyer (Iowa). That’s according to Rivals’ Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

This now comes as the latest portal departure for the program amidst the coaching change for the Cyclones. That’s as Matt Campbell became the new head coach at Penn State, and Jimmy Rogers was hired in his place as the next head coach at Iowa State. That has resulted in nearly thirty players planning to enter the portal, with the chance for more to leave as well before the window opens next week.

Manske was thought to be a future option at the position for Iowa State. Instead, with all that’s gone on this month, he’s now planning to be the next loss from this last year’s team, with him planning to have his name in the portal once the two-week window opens on January 2nd.

