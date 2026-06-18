Iowa State flips 2027 WR Braylon Lane away from Houston

Iowa State has pulled off a major intraconference flip.

After hosting three-star WR Braylon Lane for an official visit, the touted prospect flipped his commitment to the Cyclones.

Lane was previously committed to Houston.

“It’s a better fit for me,” Lane told Rivals of his decision to flip.

“They will develop me more,” he continued. “To get me to where I want to be.”

Lane is the No. 116 WR prospect in the 2027 class out of Houston (Texas) CE King .

He is the No. 108 overall player from the state of Texas in this cycle.