Iowa State transfer forward Milan Momcilovic commits to Kentucky

Iowa State transfer forward Milan Momcilovic has committed to Kentucky, On3’s Joe Tipton reports. Momcilovic was tabbed as the No. 3 ranked player in the Portal by On3, and was the best available player remaining.

Momcilovic, who was named Second Team All-Big 12 last season, initially announced that he would be entering the NBA Draft. He, however, pulled out of the Draft ahead of the deadline and decided to play another year of college basketball. This would not be at Iowa State, where he spent his first three seasons.

The Pewaukee, WI native was reportedly choosing between Kentucky, Louisville, and St. John’s. He outlined what he was looking for in a potential new destination at the Combine.

“I’m not gonna go money hunt for like the top school that offers me the most money,” Momcilovic said. “So, I mean, obviously it’s really cool to hear some of those numbers, and it’s tempting. But for me, I don’t need all that. I just need a good spot where I can go.”

Milan Momcilovic claimed that Mark Pope would ‘be a good coach for [him]’

When Kentucky was brought up, however, Momcilovic revealed that he thought the program would be a good fit. He also claimed that Mark Pope would even be a good coach for him.

“I think Kentucky would be a good fit,” Momcilovic told the Lexington Herald-Leader. “I obviously went against Pope at BYU his first year (in the Big 12), and I loved how his team played. I think we went 1-1 against them, but they killed us at their place, because they fly the ball up the court and shoot 3s. I really like the way they play.

“And obviously Kentucky last year, he didn’t have enough shooters around him to really coach, I feel like, the way he wanted. But I think — if I were to choose Kentucky — that would be a good fit for me. I feel like I’d be a great player for him, and he’d be a good coach for me.”

Momcilovic now becomes the missing piece on a Kentucky team that many were cool on heading into the season. He, along with Kentucky freshman center Malachi Moreno, both originally entered the NBA Draft. However, the pair will now both be playing alongside each other in Lexington next season as the ‘Cats seek their first Final Four appearance since 2015.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and X (formerly Twitter) account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.