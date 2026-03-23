The defending national champions have been bounced from the NCAA Tournament in the Round of 32. A 3-point shot in the final five seconds by Iowa big man Alvaro Folgueiras was the dagger in a 73-72 win over Florida.

Florida had a chance at the buzzer, but guard Xaivian Lee drove underneath the rim and his attempt to dish it off to a big down low was intercepted. Florida players covered their heads and hit the floor, stunned.

“It’s really special,” Folgueiras said of his big shot and what it meant for the program. “We went through a lot of moments in the season and I’ve been through a lot of moments in my life. My mom has been fighting for me her whole life. And this is really special. It’s for the dreamers. And there is no better dreamers than us. So we represented perfect.”

Iowa managed to disrupt Florida’s flow early on by contesting the guards well outside the 3-point line. That prevented easy entry passes into the paint, negating the advantage Florida’s size often presents opponents.

The Gators simply couldn’t get in sync offensively in the first half as a result. And the Hawkeyes took advantage, building a 12-point lead by the 14:13 mark of the second half.

But the defending national champions weren’t going away that easily. Florida found something off the bench with Isaiah Brown checking into the lineup, and aggressive driving to the rim by Thomas Haugh helped soften the Iowa defense.

Florida eventually overturned the entire deficit before things turned into a back-and-forth affair once more. And Iowa just needed a chance.

It got it late. And Folgueiras delivered.

“It’s incredible, we’ve got to keep going,” Folgueiras said. “We’re one of the 16 best teams in the country. But we try to keep chugging away. We are hungry still, so yeah, just keep it rolling.”