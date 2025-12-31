Iowa trolls SEC, Vanderbilt following ReliaQuest Bowl win

Bowl season has not been particularly kind to the SEC, and the rest of college football has been more than happy to kick a little dirt into the powerful league’s eyes this postseason.

That includes Iowa‘s social media team, which trolled the conference by using its infamous slogan “It Just Means More” in a X/Twitter poster following the No. 23 Hawkeyes’ 34-27 win over No. 14 Vanderbilt in Wednesday afternoon’s ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa. Along with the SEC’s slogan, the @HawkeyeFootball post includes several celebratory pictures from Iowa’s postgame revelry.

Check out the X/Twitter post below:

It just means more. pic.twitter.com/GG3BboQgtj — Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) December 31, 2025

The Vanderbilt loss gave the SEC a dismal 2-6 record this bowl season, with the league’s only bowl victories coming in College Football Playoff games when Alabama beat conference rival Oklahoma, 34-24, and Ole Miss rolled over the Group of Five’s Tulane (41-10) in the opening round of this year’s Playoffs. Otherwise, the SEC is 0-5 in bowl games against other Power Four programs.

That includes No. 19 Virginia‘s 13-7 win over Missouri in the Gator Bowl on Saturday, and Illinois‘ 30-28 victory over Tennessee in the Music City Bowl on Tuesday. Outside of Thursday night’s CFP quarterfinal games, the SEC’s only remaining opportunities for bowl wins are in Wednesday’s Citrus Bowl between Texas and Michigan — which the Longhorns lead 24-17 late in the third quarter — and the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Friday between Mississippi State and Wake Forest.

Of course, the opposing Power Four teams aren’t the only ones celebrating the SEC’s bowl struggles.

In the first edition of the 12-team College Football Playoff last season, all four home teams won their First Round matchups. This season, however, that has not been the case.

No. 9 seed Alabama went on the road and avenged its loss to No. 8 Oklahoma earlier this season with a 34-24 win in Norman on Dec. 19, while No. 10 seed Miami upset No. 7 seed Texas A&M, 10-3, on Dec. 20 in College Station.

Following the Aggies’ loss, in which they did not even score a touchdown, CBS Sports’ Danny Kanell immediately took to social media.

“Texas AM would’ve been 8-4 in the ACC,” Kanell wrote on X/Twitter following A&M’s loss to the Hurricanes, who finished 11-2 overall and 6-2 in ACC play this season with losses to Louisville and SMU.

Although the Aggies took an 11-1 record into the College Football Playoff and earned the No. 7 seed with its lone regular-season loss coming to rival Texas, many criticized the true strength of A&M’s resume. It garnered an extremely tough 41-40 win over No. 8 Notre Dame in South Bend in Week 2, but did not defeat another team that was ranked in the final College Football Playoff Rankings over its final 10 games.

— On3’s Daniel Hager contributed to this report.