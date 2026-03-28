You see something new every day at the NCAA Tournament. Delays are not all too uncommon but the reason for one Saturday during the Elite Eight matchup between Iowa and Illinois certainly was. The Toyota Center could not get the in-game buzzer to stop going off.

This was fresh out of the under-eight media timeout. You can hear the broadcast continue despite constant background noise. Both teams even took the court again to get some shots up and stay loose. Eventually, the buzzer stopped, and Kevin Harlin rejoiced with the rest of us.

“It stopped,” Harlan said. “They’re on their feet.”

While the horn did stop, it cannot be used at the moment. So, a backup option was pulled out from the scorer’s table — an air horn.