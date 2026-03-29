Iowa vs. Illinois delay: NCAA releases statement on buzzer issue during Elite Eight game
Midway through Saturday night’s South Regional final between No. 3 seed Illinois and No. 9 seed Iowa, the in-game buzzer malfunctioned. This led to an 11-minute delay of play, which even led to both teams getting shots up while the situation was attended to.
Following the shutdown of the in-game buzzer, an airhorn was used as a substitution. Although the issue ultimately did not affect gameplay, it was quite humorous to say the less. Fans from both teams let out a large cheer once the buzzer was finally shut down.
As the second half raged on in Houston, NCAA SVP Dan Gavitt released a statement on the buzzer issue.
“An unfortunate equipment malfunction caused an 11-minute delay in today’s South Regional championship game between Illinois and Iowa,” Gavitt said in the statement. “With 7:43 remaining in the first half, the scoreboard control system froze, which also caused the integrated horn to freeze as well, leading to the horn going off for approximately seven minutes.
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“To silence the horn, building personnel had to shut down the main-center hung videoboard, which is connected to the horn. During the delay, teams were allowed to warm up on the court. The game clock and shot clock k were not affected, and a manual horn is being used for the remainder of the game. There was an attempt to reset the center-hung videoboard at halftime, but the issue could not be resolved.”
Illinois holds off Iowa 71-59 to punch ticket to Final Four
Thanks to a strong second half push, Illinois downed Iowa 71-59 to punch its first ticket to the Final Four since 2005. The Illini trailed 32-28 at halftime, but outscored the Hawkeyes 43-27 over the final 20 minutes. Superstar freshman Keaton Wagler led the way with 25 points on 8-17 shooting.