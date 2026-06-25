Is Butch Jones on the invite list for the Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift wedding? It's a definite maybe

Butch Jones looks so happy in the photo he’s sent. And he is happy, he confirms.

The longtime college football coach, shown surrounded by his former Tennessee players at the recent nuptials of former Volunteers quarterback Josh Dobbs, had a blast at the wedding. “It was like therapy,” the current Arkansas State coach said of a weekend spent hanging with a beloved group of former players.

But while discussing the Dobbs wedding with Jones during a recent episode of Andy and Ari On3, I noticed one of the framed jerseys in Jones’ office. It was a Kansas City Chiefs jersey belonging to Travis Kelce.

The collision of wedding talk and a Kelce jersey prompted a question I never imagined asking:

Is Butch Jones going to Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s wedding? Could the man we know for building brick-by-brick with champions of life land one of the most coveted invitations of this century?

The clues line up. Jones was headed out for his only vacation time of the year in the middle of this week. The most anticipated celebrity wedding in decades is rumored to be sometime next week. I don’t normally follow celeb news, but this took me down a TMZ/People/Page Six rabbit hole.

On the show, Jones told us some great stories about coaching Antonio Brown at Central Michigan and about working for Nick Saban after getting fired at Tennessee. But he also told us about inheriting the Kelce brothers after following Brian Kelly for the second consecutive job when Jones took over at Cincinnati in 2010. Jason was about to play his senior year. Travis, who had played some tight end and some wildcat QB as a redshirt freshman for Kelly in 2009, was suspended for the 2010 season but became a star playing for Jones in 2011 and 2012.

Jones and Travis remain tight.

Just before last season began, Jones got a call from the younger Kelce. “He was driving into work, and we were talking, and he made some innuendos about what was going to happen in the next 48 hours,” Jones said. “I kind of had an idea, but I didn’t.”

In other words, Jones got a sneak preview of the proposal. Jones will get texts from Kelce at 3 a.m. because the globe-trotting required by Kelce’s fiancé’s job sometimes puts him abroad and less than aware of what the local time might be in Jonesboro, Ark.

So does that mean Jones will be dancing to Shout!* at the reception alongside Selena Gomez, Emma Stone and the Haim sisters?

*I don’t care how expensive or high class this wedding is. I need to imagine Butch Jones and Jason Kelce getting a little bit louder now with a cadre of A-listers.

Asked if he’s invited to the wedding, Jones played coy. He guessed that it’s probably black tie. He also assumes that any reception involving the Kelce family “will probably go on forever.” But Jones quickly turned the subject to his love for the Kelce brothers. Given that Kelce compatriot George Kittle probably said too much in a People interview this week at Tight End University in Nashville, it’s highly unlikely anyone is going to give up any info.

Do I believe Kelce and Swift are getting married at Madison Square Garden? No. That sounds like a ruse to get the public and the paparazzi off the scent. Would Jones tell us if they were? Absolutely not. If he got the invitation, it almost certainly came with an NDA.

But if he’s going, and if the NDA isn’t too ironclad, perhaps he can drop some details on his next appearance just before we preview Arkansas State’s season opener against Memphis.

For now, all Jones is giving away is that he’s thrilled for the happy couple.

“It’s a great match,” he said.