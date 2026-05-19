Report: Italian forward Saliou Niang, former NBA Draft pick, commits to LSU

Italian forward Saliou Niang has committed to LSU, per Field of 68’s Jeff Goodman.

Niang, who turns 22 years old this month, played professionally for Virtus Bologna in the Italian Lega Basket Serie A and the EuroLeague this season, where he averaged 7.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game.

Niang, who turns 22 this month, played professionally for Virtus Bologna in Italy’s Lega Basket Serie A and the EuroLeague this season.

The 6-foot-6 prospect was selected No. 58 overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2025 NBA Draft as a draft-and-stash candidate, allowing him to continue playing overseas while the Cavs retain his rights. He has not signed a contract with Cleveland and has not appeared in an NBA game.

Niang did, however, appear for the Cavs in the 2025 NBA Summer League, averaging 7.7 points and 6.7 rebounds across three games.