Jackson Arnold opens up on fresh start at UNLV under Dan Mullen

Jackson Arnold is ready for his fresh start at UNLV in 2026, coached by Dan Mullen. The former Oklahoma and Auburn QB has had a rough rollercoaster of a college career to this point.

Arnold began as a backup in 2023 at OU, behind Dillon Gabriel. Then, he was named the starter going into 2024, but eventually benched for Michael Hawkins. He transferred to Auburn for the 2025 season and he went 4-4 in eight starts, not quite developing into the quarterback he was projected to become.

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But this third time could be the charm for Arnold, as he found an opportunity to learn from Mullen at UNLV, especially after Anthony Colandrea transferred to Nebraska. With the proper mentoring, he might be able to finally be himself.

“I feel like I needed to be around people that I trusted and that I’ve had a previous relationship with, and you know, some dudes that I know you know want the best for me and in my career,” Arnold said, via CBS Sports. “Coach Mullen’s offense a little more pro style than I’ve been in, I feel like for the next level, and I feel like offense like that would help me out, help develop me more, and obviously you know Coach Mullen’s got a pedigree with quarterbacks that he’s coached, so that was a big part of it too, just seeing his development and who he’s developed and the people he’s been around, I think those are things that I was looking for.”

Jackson Arnold ready for career year at UNLV?

UNLV offensive coordinator Corey Dennis tried to recruit Arnold in high school, but ultimately didn’t land him at Ohio State. But now, he can’t wait to unlock his potential.

“I think the kid was a scapegoat for two regimes,” Dennis said. “I don’t understand how a kid could be one of the best high school players truly in the country and then all of a sudden, just like the kid just stinks? He doesn’t know how to throw? That makes no sense.”

As a member of the Class of 2023, Arnold was a five-star-plus recruit out of Denton (Texas) Guyer, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 2 overall prospect in the state, the No. 4 quarterback in the class and the No. 8 overall prospect in the class.

In total, Arnold has 3,239 yards, 22 touchdowns, eight interceptions and a 63% completion percentage across three seasons. Mullen has routinely coached up top quarterbacks with Tim Tebow coming to mind first while at Florida.

But even at Florida as head coach, Mullen coached up Kyle Trask to big numbers, especially in 2020. Trask threw for 4,238 yards, 43 touchdowns, eight interceptions and a 68.9% completion percentage.

So perhaps this is the right spot for Arnold in 2026. UNLV opens up the season on August 29th at home against Memphis in what could be Arnold’s coming out party as a legitimate quarterback.