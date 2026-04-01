Jacksonville capitalizes on errant Florida pitching, Dolphins down Gators 4-3

The up-and-down season for No. 21 Florida continued with a midweek loss to Jacksonville on Tuesday night. It was the first midweek loss of the season for the Gators, who have been quite good so far in that regard.

Of course, consistency has been a major problem for Kevin O’Sullivan‘s squad in the early going. The team has been involved in a sweep in each of its three conference matchups so far, sweeping South Carolina, getting swept by Alabama and then sweeping Arkansas.

Unfortunately for Florida, it couldn’t carry over the momentum from Baum-Walker Stadium this weekend. The positive momentum from the Arkansas series fizzled fast with a 4-3 loss to Jacksonville.

Florida hit six batters in the contest, allowing a host of free runners. Jacksonville finished the game with only six hits but made them count.

The game really opened up in the bottom of the third inning, when Florida scored two runs. After a leadoff triple, followed by a walk and a steal, Florida had runners at second and third with no outs.

Shortstop Brendan Lawson plated the first run with a lineout. Then first baseman Ethan Surowiec hit an RBI groundout to third to make it 2-0. Florida would add another run an inning later, courtesy of a home run by catcher Cole Stanford, making it 3-0.

That was all the damage the Florida lineup would do on the evening, mustering only five hits. Jacksonville’s bats began to power up in the sixth inning, then really found their groove in the eighth as Florida’s mistakes on the mound added up.

An RBI single by shortstop Sammy Mummau in the sixth inning cut into the deficit and made it 3-1 Florida. The Dolphins would surge ahead of the Gators in the top of the eighth inning.

Florida actually led the inning off with a pair of strikeouts, then ran into major trouble in the frame. A hit by pitch put one runner aboard, then a walk on a full count added another. Another hit by pitch loaded the bases.

An two-RBI single by Jacksonville second baseman Roger Vergara knotted the game at 3-3. Finally, a passed ball allowed the winning run to come home, making it 4-3 Jacksonville, the final margin.

Florida will be kicking itself over the sloppy performance on the mound. The team will look to regroup before hosting Ole Miss in a three-game series starting on Thursday.