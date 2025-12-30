Jacob Rodriguez injury update: Texas Tech vs. Oregon Orange Bowl availability report reveals status

Texas Tech and Oregon are set to meet in the Orange Bowl on New Year’s Day with a trip to the College Football Playoff semifinals on the line. It will mark only the fourth meeting all-time between the two programs and the first in a bowl game.

Throughout the week, availability reports for both teams will be released to keep track of injuries leading up to the game. Monday evening provided the latest glimpse.

One key name listed was TTU linebacker Jacob Rodriguez, who is probable for the matchup. He currently leads the FBS with seven forced fumbles in addition to 117 tackles, four interceptions and six passes defended. You can view the full injury report for the Orange Bowl between the Red Raiders and Ducks below.

No. 4 Texas Tech Red Raiders

DL Skyler Gill-Howard – Out

QB Will Haammond – Out

OL Hunter Zambrano – Out

WR T.J. West – Probable

LB Jacob Rodriguez – Probable

DB Ashton Hampton – Probable

DB Donte Balfour – Probable

K Stone Harrington – Probable

No. 5 Oregon Ducks

DB Kingston Lopa – Out

WR Kyler Kasper – Out

DB Sione Laulea – Out

WR Evan Stewart – Out

WR Justius Lowe – Out

DB Solomon Davis – Out

RB Da’Juan Riggs – Out

OL Genorris Wilson – Out

DB Trey McNutt – Questionable

Oregon has on each of the previous three meetings against Texas Tech so far. That includes a 38-30 victory during the 2023 regular season, the most recent game between them.

The Ducks are also a narrow 2.5-point favorite in this game according to BetMGM despite being the lower seed. The Red Raiders will hope to prove that wrong as they look to make this their first win ever against Oregon.

This is the second straight season that the Ducks have made the CFP. Last year, they earned the No. 1 overall seed before losing against eventual champion Ohio State in the quarterfinals.

This year, the Ducks earned the No. 5 seed and made easy work of James Madison in the first round. They rolled to a 51-34 victory and will hope to carry some of that momentum over into this matchup against the Red Raiders.

As for Texas Tech, it had a bye in the first round and has not played since winning the Big 12 Championship on Dec. 6. This is the first trip to the CFP for the Red Raiders.

All that in mind, anticipation is high for his win-or-go-home matchup between Oregon and Texas Tech. The injury report will be worth continuing to monitor throughout the week with kickoff scheduled for 12 p.m. ET on New Year’s Day.