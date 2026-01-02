JaCorey Thomas ejected on controversial targeting call in Sugar Bowl, Georgia vs. Ole Miss

Georgia DB JaCorey Thomas was disqualified from the Sugar Bowl for targeting late in the first half for his hit on Ole Miss WR Cayden Lee. The ejection came in the final 30 second of the second quarter.

Lee was being dragged to the ground by Georgia’s Daylen Everette when Thomas came in the clean up the play. Thomas appeared to hit him with his shoulder, but ESPN rules analyst Matt Austin believes Lee was defenseless.

“This is unfortunate for Georgia, because he does attack with force,” Austin told ESPN’s Sean McDonough and Greg McElroy. “He puts his shoulder right into the face mask of the of the receiver.”

After review, the targeting stood as called on the field. Because the ejection came in the first half, however, if Georgia advances to the national semifinal Thomas should be cleared for the full game.

The drive ended on the next set of downs when the Ole Miss drive stalled on the Georgia 35-yard-line as the quarter expired. Georgia entered halftime with a 21-12 lead.

Despite its eight-point lead, Georgia is being out-gained 234-190 by Ole Miss and has given up 160 passing yards to Rebels QB Trinidad Chambliss and 74 yards on the ground. Still, the Bulldogs have won situationally by keeping Ole Miss 3-8 on third down and forced the only turnover of the game through two quarters.

Thomas ultimately finishes the Sugar Bowl with three tackles for Georgia. That gives him 29 solo (42 total) on the year to go along with a sack. The Orlando native has played four seasons for the Bulldogs, and is in the midst of his best season yet.

Georgia is looking to secure its second win over Ole Miss this season. The first of which came during October in a high-scoring thriller in Athens. Georgia would take that matchup 43-35, but the Rebels haven’t lost a game since. They most recently defeated Tulane 41-10 during the first round of the CFP.

If Thomas wants to see the field again this season, Georgia will be hoping for a similar outcome to October’s matchup. However, Thomas will have to be on the sidelines for that effort in the second half.

Fans can watch the final game of the College Football Playoff quarterfinal live on ESPN. The winner of this matchup takes on Miami in the Fiesta Bowl for a shot at playing in the national championship game.