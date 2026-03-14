Jaden Bradley injury update: Arizona guard leaves Big 12 Championship Game vs. Houston

Arizona is less than 20 minutes away from capping off a sweep of Big 12 championships this season. Beating Houston Saturday night in Kansas City would mean regular season and tournament titles for Tommy Lloyd‘s bunch. The Wildcats have been one of the best teams in college basketball all season, with Jaden Bradley usually leading the way.

Bradley was in the midst of putting together another fine performance. However, he sustained an injury early in the second half and is now back in the locker room. ESPN’s cameras caught Bradley walking up the tunnel, seemingly holding his wrist.

***UPDATE*** – Bradley emerged from the Arizona locker room just as ESPN’s broadcast came back from the under-16 media timeout. He was wearing a wrap on his left wrist but appeared to be in good spirits. Shortly after, Bradley checked back in the game and appears to be in good spirits.

ESPN sideline reporter Kris Budden then revealed what took place while Bradley was back in the locker room. An X-ray did take place, thankfully coming back negative. As play-by-play announcer Dan Schulman put it, a big sigh of relief for Arizona.

“While Jaden Bradley was back in the locker room, they did X-ray of that left wrist and hand,” Budden said. “X-rays were negative and he’s good to go.”

Jaden Bradley key component in success for Arizona heading into NCAA Tournament

Guard play is usually a huge reason why teams find success in the NCAA Tournament. Whether it’s from a youngster or a veteran, we have seen guards take over time and time again. Luckily for Arizona, they have a combo of the two between Bradley and true freshman Brayden Burries.

Bradley is, really, the straw that stirs the drink, though. He has been in the Arizona program for a few years now after starting his career in Tuscaloosa under head coach Nate Oats. Lloyd has been able to unlock something different with Bradley. And the Wildcats are hoping it turns into success in the coming weeks.

This season saw Bradley average 13.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game. Big 12 Player of the Year honors headed his way as a result. Of course, there is still time to improve those numbers in the final stretch of Saturday’s conference tournament championship game. Everyone involved with UofA has to be thankful that nothing is wrong with Bradley after a scary moment.