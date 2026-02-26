Jake Davis on Morez Johnson's return to Illinois: 'It'll be good for him to return to what could've been'
Michigan star forward Morez Johnson Jr. will return and face his former program, Illinois, in a blockbuster Big Ten matchup Friday night.
Johnson Jr. was a key contributor for the Illini last season as a freshman, averaging 7.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks. He transferred to Michigan following the season and has been stellar for Dusty May‘s Wolverines this year, averaging 13.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks in a much more prominent role.
Heading into March, No. 3 Michigan sits at 26-2 and seems poised to nab a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2021. Ahead of Johnson’s return to the State Farm Center, former teammate Jake Davis spoke about what could have been, had he returned to Champaign for another season.
“I think he’s gonna hear it,” Davis said. “Fans are going to let him know, as they should. He left. Nothing against it. I love Morez, but I think it will be good for him to return to what could have been and what he could have had.”
Although Johnson Jr. was a massive loss in the Transfer Portal, Illinois has enjoyed a strong season as well in the Big Ten. The Illini are ranked No. 10 in the latest AP Poll and sit at 22-6 on the season, projected as a No. 3 seed in On3’s latest Bracketology.
These teams have not met in conference play yet, meaning this is the first time that Johnson Jr. will be facing some of his former teammates. Last season, the Fighting Illini finished with a 20-11 regular season record and earned a No. 6 seed in the NCAA Tournament. After knocking off No. 11 Xavier in the Round of 64, Illinois fell to No. 3 seed Kentucky in the Round of 32.
Michigan and Illinois are ranked in top-ten of AP Poll heading down final stretch of regular season
Heading into the game, Illinois has lost three of its last five conference games after opening Big Ten play with an unblemished 10-0 record. Two of these three losses have come against unranked opponents (Wisconsin and UCLA), with its other coming against No. 10 Michigan State on the road. Michigan, meanwhile, bounced back from its non-conference loss to No. 3 Duke with a 10-point victory over Minnesota on Tuesday.
The Wolverines are a stellar 16-1 in conference play with games against No. 10 Illinois, Iowa, and No. 13 Michigan State remaining on their slate. The program has not finished conference play with one loss since the 1964-65 season, which saw them advance to the National Championship Game. They have previously finished with two Big Ten losses on seven different occasions, with the last coming in 1984-85.
It’s safe to say the atmosphere for Friday night’s game will be wild, especially with Johnson’s homecoming. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:00 PM ET on FOX.